It's Time To Start Infusing Your Whipped Cream With Booze

If you want to try boozy whipped cream, it's pretty easy to make at home. All you'll need is 1 cup of heavy whipping cream, 2 tablespoons of your favorite alcohol, and 3 tablespoons of powdered sugar. Then, just pop everything into a chilled bowl and use an electric mixer on medium speed until your cream forms soft peaks (or, if you want a firmer cream, until it forms stiff peaks). Tailor the alcohol in your whipped cream to match what you'll be adding it to: Tequila or mezcal would work well in tres leches; champagne can elevate simple pavlovas and shortcakes. You can also play with the sweetness and booziness levels, adding or subtracting the sugar and alcohol according to your preferences.

Once you've whipped your cream, you can eat it straight off the whisk (no judgments here) or spoon it atop your favorite cocktails and desserts. Add a dollop to an Irish coffee for an extra boozy addition to your brew, turn it into frosting for cupcakes, or make some party-ready ambrosia salad.

While making some from scratch allows for the most control of taste and texture, it's worth noting that this boozy treat has been around for a while commercially. If you're in a pinch, you can always skip the hard work and just pick up a can of alcoholic whipped cream at your local liquor store.