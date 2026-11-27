Trader Joe's is known for its wide range of private-label food items, some of which are so good that they taste homemade. Among them is a lineup of soups perfect for those chilly evenings when you can't be bothered to cook, but don't want to get takeout either. The best part is that there's plenty to choose from — you'll find everything from thick and creamy lobster bisque to hearty vegetable soups in Trader Joe's aisles. But with so many options, it can get fairly hard to decide what to buy, especially if you aren't a regular TJ's shopper. And the worst thing would be to pick something that turns out utterly disappointing.

Fortunately, you won't need to go through that trouble, because we've done a bit of work to ensure you end up with the best of the lot. We looked through platforms like Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube and found nine soups that regular Trader Joe's customers swear by.

Prices are as of the publication date and may vary by region.