Customers Say These 9 Trader Joe's Soups Are Worth Trying
Trader Joe's is known for its wide range of private-label food items, some of which are so good that they taste homemade. Among them is a lineup of soups perfect for those chilly evenings when you can't be bothered to cook, but don't want to get takeout either. The best part is that there's plenty to choose from — you'll find everything from thick and creamy lobster bisque to hearty vegetable soups in Trader Joe's aisles. But with so many options, it can get fairly hard to decide what to buy, especially if you aren't a regular TJ's shopper. And the worst thing would be to pick something that turns out utterly disappointing.
Fortunately, you won't need to go through that trouble, because we've done a bit of work to ensure you end up with the best of the lot. We looked through platforms like Reddit, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube and found nine soups that regular Trader Joe's customers swear by.
Prices are as of the publication date and may vary by region.
1. Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Trader Joe's sure knows how to make a fantastic broccoli cheddar soup. A TJ's customer corroborated this claim, writing on Reddit, "It's actually better than most chain restaurant broccoli cheddar soups." Many others across the internet agree with that, mainly because of its texture. It's thick, creamy, and indulgent, with some saying it's almost like a rich alfredo sauce.
It tastes divine too, especially because of the robust, parmesan-like flavor of Trader Joe's famous Unexpected Cheddar Cheese. That goes to show why one Reddit user wrote, "This is one of the best things I've eaten in a long time." A handful of fans have pointed out that it could use more broccoli, but that doesn't seem to bring them down, as they still buy it and simply add in more florets. That said, there is one real downside to this soup — it has a pretty high fat content (no surprise there). Still, it's worth enjoying occasionally and especially when you're unwell, as one Redditor pointed out, "Fat doesn't count when you're recovering!"
Purchase Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup for $4.99.
2. Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup
If you can get past the carton packaging (that many customers aren't fond of, either), this is one soup you shouldn't be sleeping on. That's because, unlike other tomato soup brands, it isn't excessively sweet or one-note, so you won't need to add anything to improve its flavor. "I don't even like tomatoes that much but I'll drink this stuff straight. Its seasoning is really well balanced and I think the peppers make it more appetizing," a fan wrote on Reddit. Another pointed out, "as a big soup lover, it's one of the only store bought ones I've ever had that doesn't need anything done to it."
It's hardly surprising that this soup also makes a fantastic base for plenty of other dishes, like pastas, enchiladas, and rice, just to name a few. One of its biggest upsides, though, is that it pairs perfectly with a classic grilled cheese sandwich. As a matter of fact, a Reddit user called it "the ultimate soup to dip a grilled cheese in," and we believe that shouldn't be taken lightly.
Purchase Organic Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup for $3.49.
3. Organic Lentil Vegetable Soup
Lentil soup isn't everyone's cup of tea — but if you're one who likes it, don't skip the Organic Lentil Vegetable Soup by Trader Joe's. It's quite healthy and has more lentils and veggies than many other name-brand options, which is exactly why customers can't stop raving about it or recommending it to others, especially to those feeling under the weather.
But this soup isn't just a stand-out TJ's buy because it's healthy. Fans like that it makes a fantastic base for other dishes, like a vegetarian chili. Plus, one Reddit user noted that this canned soup is seasoned well, and some claim that it packs in a good amount of salt. However, that isn't necessarily a bad thing — a reviewer pointed out on YouTube that the salt enhances the rest of the flavors very well. They ended their review with, "this is a definite buy," which speaks for itself.
Purchase Organic Lentil Vegetable Soup for $2.49.
4. Lobster Bisque
Lobster bisque can be hard to nail, but it's safe to say that Trader Joe's has managed to do so. "[It's] the only store bought lobster bisque that I think is good," one customer wrote on Facebook. Another commented on Reddit, "The lobster bisque is restaurant quality and about 1/4 the price," and it turns out that many others across the internet share this thought. The reason? Well, as another Reddit user put it, "It was delightful, very lobster-[forward], rich but not overwhelming." It also has lovely notes of sherry.
The texture is super thick and luscious, and it's loaded with just the right amount of little lobster chunks. Sure, it doesn't have large pieces like you'd get at a restaurant, but most shoppers are perfectly fine with that given that this is an affordable packaged product. Another impressive factor is that it's very versatile, making a great base for pasta dishes and pairing well with a variety of Trader Joe's breads and even grilled cheese. It's also unsurprisingly quite filling, as folks have claimed they find it hard to eat more than half a container in a single sitting, which means you'll get plenty of bang for your buck.
Purchase Lobster Bisque for $4.99 (available for a limited time).
5. Kettle Cooked Chicken Soup
This soup from Trader Joe's is a favorite among those feeling under the weather, with one noting on Reddit, "I would like to thank the Kettle Cooked Chicken Soup for being the only silver lining of the flu." That said, it's also generally a huge crowd-pleaser. "I always have a container in the fridge for those nights when I want my grannie's soup," a happy Reddit user claimed, whereas another social media user claimed that the soup tastes homemade.
There are quite a few reasons for the praise. For starters, the soup is filled to the brim with a variety of healthy veggies that have a lovely bite to them. What makes it even better is that Trader Joe's hasn't skimped on the chicken either. And the cherry on top is the extremely rich and delicious base. A TJ's shopper pointed out on Reddit that it's "Delicious, filling, and actually pretty low in calories for how tasty it is."
One thing worth remembering is that this one doesn't have any noodles in it, unlike many other store-bought chicken soups, and that's something people have been known to criticize. However, most don't seem to mind, as they've stated it's pretty easy to add noodles.
Purchase Kettle Cooked Chicken Soup for $4.99.
6. Tomato Feta Soup
If you find tomato soup with roasted red peppers too robust and prefer something similar but creamier, this one's for you. Along with tomatoes, this soup is loaded with feta — a crumbly, salty Greek cheese — and cream, which together give it a luscious finish and gourmet flair. Based on that, it's understandable why a customer wrote on Reddit, "That soup is to die for."
The Tomato Feta soup is loved for how easy it is to upgrade, too (not that it needs it). You can add anything from whipped feta for a creamier texture to shredded chicken and stuffed pastas like ravioli and tortellini to make it more protein-rich and filling. Additionally, it pairs well with various types of croutons and breads. The ultimate compliment, though? "This stuff is elite with a grilled cheese," as one person exclaimed in a Reddit comment.
Purchase Tomato Feta Soup for $4.79
7. Lasagna Soup with Turkey
Trader Joe's Lasagna Soup with Turkey is exactly what you're imagining. It has a thick tomato broth as a base, ground turkey, little bits of lasagna sheets, seasonings, and a whole lot of cheese. Along with those ingredients, it also delivers on its name in terms of flavor. As one happy Reddit user wrote: "I think it literally tastes like lasagna. I ate the whole thing in one sitting. It went down very easy."
What makes it even more appealing is that it has "big chunks of tomato and turkey, with mini lasagna noodles, in a super creamy tomato sauce/broth — you can definitely taste the ricotta," as summed up by a customer on Reddit. Additionally, it's loaded with a generous amount of turkey, seasoned perfectly, and tastes fantastic with everything from dinner rolls to crusty bread and even flatbreads.
There is one minor downside, though — this is a limited-time-only item only available during the winter, usually stocked at the end of fall. So you'll either need to grab lots of it at the right time or wait until it comes back if you're craving it.
Purchase Lasagna Soup for $4.99 (available for a limited time).
8. Garden Vegetable Soup
Many tend to avoid plain vegetable soups, believing they'd be too bland. But going by the reviews across the internet, Trader Joe's Garden Vegetable Soup is anything but that. Instead, it has a lovely tangy flavor and it's packed with a variety of vegetables as promised, making it a very hearty option. It's easy to see why some customers have been asking for its copycat recipe.
This soup is also praised for being versatile and easy to amp up. "It's great on its own but you can add almost anything to it to jazz it up! Pulled chicken, noodles, anything," a Reddit user pointed out. And if you're someone who's been looking to pair grilled cheese sandwiches with a soup that isn't tomato, you'll be happy to know that this one is fantastic with a cheesy sandwich. Aside from all this, fans love one more thing about this soup: It comes in a good-quality mason jar. "Very excited about being able to repurpose it for soups and leftovers," one customer exclaimed.
Purchase Garden Vegetable Soup for $3.99.
9. Thai Style Red Curry Soup
You're going to love this Trader Joe's soup if you love Thai-style curry. It has flavor notes of coconut and lemongrass and both ingredients are balanced so well that neither masks the other. On top of that, it isn't too spicy. One customer wrote on Reddit, "My 5 year old who hates anything spicy ate 2 bowls of this." But the real reason it's a winner is that it's hearty enough to pair perfectly with rice, almost making you forget it's actually a soup and not a comforting take-out dish. It's understandable why many vegetarians wish Trader Joe's offered a meat-free version.
This is another soup that's available only for a limited time, and fans all over the internet are pretty bummed about that. They've found a solution, though. "I seriously might buy extras just to freeze," one wrote on Reddit, and many others were on board with that idea. With that in mind, you might want to stock up on it before it sells out.
Purchase Thai Style Red Curry Soup for $4.99 (available for a limited time).