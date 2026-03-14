6 Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Items To Add To Your Cart
Any frequent shoppers of Trader Joe's are probably familiar with the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, which tastes both like aged cheddar and Parmesan. It's an undeniably delicious cheese and has become a fan favorite item at Trader Joe's. Naturally, it's now a part of the TJ's Product Hall of Fame — right alongside other beloved products, such as the Mandarin orange chicken or the peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets. All in all, if you're a cheese lover, then the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese needs to be on your radar, if it isn't already.
And if you love the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, then you'll be delighted to find out that the popularity of the product has led Trader Joe's to incorporate it into other types of items, such as a chicken sausage or egg bites. In fact, there are currently seven Unexpected Cheddar Cheese products that you can add to your TJ's shopping list. We've compiled a partial list so that you can see some of the options you have for enjoying some cheesy goodness.
Unexpected Cheddar Cheese
The first item on this list is, of course, the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese itself. This cheese, which retails for $3.99, is made by Trader Joe's Wisconsin-based cheesemakers and combines elements of hard cheeses, like Parmesan, and American cheddar to make a unique semi-soft cheese that's tangy and a little crumbly. According to the product description, the flavor of aged cheddar hits your taste buds immediately before you taste the unexpected hints of Parmesan. It can be used as the starting point for a charcuterie board (which you can build by using the tips from our guide on how to perfectly pair chocolate, cheese, and meat for a board). Additionally, you can add the cheese to your favorite sandwich or incorporate it into a dish like mac and cheese.
Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Sure, you could make your own broccoli cheddar soup at home. Or, on nights where you don't feel like cooking, you could enjoy Trader Joe's pre-made Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup. This dish is plenty cheesy — the Unexpected Cheddar is used, of course, and has been combined with another sharp white cheddar. Then, both broccoli and carrots are integrated to make for an ultra creamy, savory, and hearty soup. Since it's already made, all you have to do is quickly heat it up (either in the microwave or on the stovetop) and pair it with fresh bread or a side salad, and you have an easy yet delicious meal that only costs $4.99.
Unexpected Cheddar Cheese & Turkey Sausage Egg White Bites
The egg bites from Trader Joe's make for an easy breakfast — they heat up in just a minute in the microwave, they're filling, and they have a good amount of protein. There are a few egg bite flavors to choose from, including the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese & Turkey Sausage Egg White Bites. These bites consist of egg whites, red pepper, turkey sausage, sage, rosemary, coriander, black pepper, and a little cottage cheese as well as, of course, the Unexpected Cheddar. This breakfast option is plenty savory, a little creamy, and flavorful. As for protein, the pack of two egg bites has 17 grams at a low price of $3.79.
Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread
Some foodies prefer their cheese to be spreadable — which is why TJ's also sells the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread for $4.99. This product has the same tangy, slightly nutty, savory elements of the Unexpected Cheddar block but is combined with salted butter and whey to make for a creamy spread. There are plenty of ways that you can enjoy this tasty version of the product, such as using it as a topping for freshly toasted bread or combining it with another cheese for an irresistible homemade grilled cheese. That said, you can't go wrong with simply pairing this spread with crackers for a delectable dipping snack.
Unexpected Cheddar Chicken Sausage
It's always a good idea to keep a package of pre-cooked chicken sausage in your fridge. It's an easy source of protein that can be added to your favorite pasta dish, paired with veggies for a sheet pan meal, or used as a topping for homemade pizza. And if you're looking for a new and unique chicken sausage to try, then you've got to get your hands on the Unexpected Cheddar Chicken Sausage at TJ's, which retails for $4.49. It combines the irresistible Unexpected Cheddar with smoky chicken, as well as red pepper and caramelized onions, all wrapped in a pork casing. Use this in any recipe that you like to incorporate chicken sausage into, and enjoy the upgraded, cheesier version.
Shredded Unexpected Cheddar Cheese
If you already know that you loved the Unexpected Cheddar, then it's worth it to keep a bag of the shredded version in your fridge, especially since it only costs $4.99. It has all of the same amazing flavor. But, with it being pre-shredded, it becomes much easier and more convenient for you to integrate it into certain recipes. This version will melt easily into sauces or in a grilled cheese or quesadilla. Or, maybe you want to use it to make a plate of unique — or "Unexpected" — nachos.