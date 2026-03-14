6 Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Items To Add To Your Cart

Any frequent shoppers of Trader Joe's are probably familiar with the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, which tastes both like aged cheddar and Parmesan. It's an undeniably delicious cheese and has become a fan favorite item at Trader Joe's. Naturally, it's now a part of the TJ's Product Hall of Fame — right alongside other beloved products, such as the Mandarin orange chicken or the peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets. All in all, if you're a cheese lover, then the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese needs to be on your radar, if it isn't already.

And if you love the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, then you'll be delighted to find out that the popularity of the product has led Trader Joe's to incorporate it into other types of items, such as a chicken sausage or egg bites. In fact, there are currently seven Unexpected Cheddar Cheese products that you can add to your TJ's shopping list. We've compiled a partial list so that you can see some of the options you have for enjoying some cheesy goodness.