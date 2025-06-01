The 6 Best Trader Joe's Breads, According To Customers
If you've ever wandered through the aisles of Trader Joe's, it is likely you have stopped to marvel at the store's extensive selection of breads. Trader Joe's is known for having an impressive bakery section that features a variety of breads to suit every need and preference. From crusty artisan loaves to savory seasonal breads, their baked goods aisle has become the home to many fan-favorite Trader Joe's items.
But with so many choices, which ones are worth buying? To answer that, we turned to the reviews of dedicated Trader Joe's customers to decide which breads are the six best that it has to offer. Based on factors like uniqueness, texture, longevity, and health, these seven bread options stand out above the rest. Whether you're stocking up on a pantry staple or looking to diversify your shopping list, there is an item for any kind of palette at Trader Joe's.
1. Dinner Rolls
As the perfect accessory to practically any homemade dinner, Trader Joe's Dinner Rolls are a fan-favorite item. Shoppers rave about the soft texture and the light touch of sweetness that these rolls provide. One customer review on Reddit shared: "They're fluffy and moist, even toasted. I wanna use one for a sandwich." Another review agreed, sharing that "Those rolls are so good."
Whether served with butter and oil, dipped in soup, or sliced and used as the buns for a sandwich, these rolls continue to delight customers of Trader Joe's. One of the most common complaints with dinner rolls is that they are often too dry and stale. Thankfully, Trader Joe's has seemingly solved this problem with their secret ingredient: potato flour. Trader Joe's claims that this ingredient helps these rolls retain water moisture for longer, ensuring that they are still soft and delicious once customers bring them home from the store.
Customers can enjoy these rolls straight out of the package or warmed to perfection by cooking them for 3-5 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. These rolls show up periodically throughout the year based on location, but you can definitely find them during the holiday season.
2. Everything Ciabatta Dinner Rolls
If you love dinner rolls but are looking for something a little more adventurous, the Trader Joe's Everything Ciabatta Dinner Rolls may be your MVP of the bread aisle. These rolls elevate the fluffy and crunchy goodness of ciabatta with a bold coating of Trader Joe's iconic everything bagel seasoning, which features garlic, onion, sea salt, sesame, and poppy seeds. The result is a mashup that has won over the hearts of Trader Joe's shoppers. One happy Reddit shopper raved: "These are delicious. Sometimes I toast one and add a bunch of butter. Very basic/simple, but yummy."
These rolls can be enjoyed in many ways: with eggs, bacon, and cheese as a twist on a breakfast bagel, with tomato, mozzarella, and basil as a caprese sandwich, with butter, with oil, or on their own. Another happy customer stated: "Everything ciabatta rolls for ~2$ really are EVERYTHING. I gulped all four in 2 days." For a delicious and unique twist on a classic favorite, the Trader Joe's Everything Ciabatta Dinner Rolls are an item that continues to please customers.
3. Sourdough Sandwich Bread
Trader Joe's Sourdough Sandwich Bread is ranking high amongst customers for its reliable quality and delicious texture. This pre-sliced loaf offers up the tangy flavor of a traditional sourdough bread with the sandwich-ready format that makes prepping lunches a breeze. Perfect for layering up deli meats, making toast, or as the casing of a delicious grilled cheese, this bread is a staple in many customer's kitchens.
For one Reddit customer, this bread stands out for its crust: "I love this bread. It smells so good! The crust has a wonderful chewy texture. It makes the best grilled cheese." Another review lamented that Trader Joe's sliced sourdough bread is better than their own homemade version: "Trader Joe's sourdough bread is better than mine :-(... What is Trader Joe's secret!?!?"
This bread is so good that Trader Joe's has distinguished it as the top of their "Best Breads for Toast" list. If you are looking for a great staple bread to have in your kitchen, this Sourdough Sandwich Bread is certainly not one to skip out on.
4. Pumpkin Brioche Twist
For those looking for a delicious fall-flavored item, the Trader Joe's Pumpkin Brioche Twist is the perfect option. This buttery and soft bread offers the decadent texture of a brioche and pairs it with a smooth pumpkin flavor that is truly irresistible. One happy Reddit review states: "It's so good. I'll just eat it out of the bag." Served in a convenient pre-sliced form, this bread features spices like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and of course, pumpkin spice.
This bread is delicious as is, but Trader Joe's also recommends trying it toasted with cream cheese and butter as a topping. Another way that customers enjoy this bread is by using it to make a delicious Autumn-inspired version of a French Toast.
Unfortunately for fans, this item is limited to the holiday season. However, that does not stop fans from loving it all year round. One commenter shared: "This is one of my fall favorites. I can't wait for it to come in!" Another agreed, echoing: "Yes! Love the pumpkin brioche in October!!"
5. Sliced Seedy Multigrain Bread
While it might not be the most unique loaf on the shelf, Trader Joe's Sliced Seedy Multigrain Bread has made a name for itself as a delicious and healthy product. Packed with a blend of seven seeds and whole grains, a loaf of this bread includes ingredients like sunflower kernels, flax seeds, sesame seeds, barley, rye, millet, and oat flakes. Each slice is full of texture and is soft and chewy, and the smaller-sized loaves make this bread a healthier choice. One Reddit review explains: "The loaf is smallish which means each slice is smaller than you're used to. This is a good thing. Each 2-slice serving has 22 carbs and 6 grams of protein. It's soooo yummy."
Another thing that fans love about this bread is that it stores very well in a freezer. As one customer stated: "It's SOOOO good! I put it in the freezer and pull out a slice or two as needed." Another review commends the texture, saying: "Found it today & it's great! Not dry or coarse or anything!"
For anyone looking for a healthy and delicious multigrain option, this bread from Trader Joe's is a perfect choice. Once you try it, it is possible it may earn a permanent spot on your pantry shelf.
6. Maple Streusel Bread
As another beloved seasonal item, Trader Joe's Maple Streusel Bread is the perfect savory holiday treat. This rich, moist loaf is full of warm maple flavor and has a generous top layer of buttery streusel. Whether enjoying this slice as part of a sweet breakfast or dressing it up and serving it for dessert, this Maple Streusel Bread is pure autumn influence in every bite.
Shoppers rave about this bread, leaving Reddit reviews like: "Last fall I discovered the Maple Streusel Bread, and it was quite literally the best thing I've ever had from TJ's." Another commenter highlighted the different ways this bread can be enjoyed, saying: "It makes the absolutely best French toast... It's sooooo good."
With demand so high, it's no wonder fans look forward to this bread's return each and every year. For many, this loaf is a must-have, and if you haven't tried it already, be sure to keep your eyes peeled come next fall.