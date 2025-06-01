The 6 Best Trader Joe's Breads, According To Customers

As the perfect accessory to practically any homemade dinner, Trader Joe's Dinner Rolls are a fan-favorite item. Shoppers rave about the soft texture and the light touch of sweetness that these rolls provide. One customer review on Reddit shared: "They're fluffy and moist, even toasted. I wanna use one for a sandwich." Another review agreed, sharing that "Those rolls are so good."

Whether served with butter and oil, dipped in soup, or sliced and used as the buns for a sandwich, these rolls continue to delight customers of Trader Joe's. One of the most common complaints with dinner rolls is that they are often too dry and stale. Thankfully, Trader Joe's has seemingly solved this problem with their secret ingredient: potato flour. Trader Joe's claims that this ingredient helps these rolls retain water moisture for longer, ensuring that they are still soft and delicious once customers bring them home from the store.

Customers can enjoy these rolls straight out of the package or warmed to perfection by cooking them for 3-5 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. These rolls show up periodically throughout the year based on location, but you can definitely find them during the holiday season.