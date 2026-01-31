10 Soups That Pair Best With Grilled Cheese Beyond Tomato

Name a better duo than grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup. We'll wait. Oh, you can't? Well, we can. Don't get us wrong: We're huge fans of the combination of a classic grilled cheese, in all its salty, gooey, crunchy glory, and the creamy, yet pleasingly tangy notes that tomato soup brings to the table. However, that pairing is just the tip of the iceberg — and if you're looking for a way to upgrade your grilled cheese, one of the best and easiest ways is to consider which soup you're serving it with.

There are so many soups that pair well with grilled cheese, creating a new, unforgettable flavor dynamic in your meal. Old favorites like broccoli-cheddar, French onion, and even carrot and coriander soup will bolster the taste of your grilled cheese in unexpected ways, while the sandwich itself will unlock new elements in the soup you might not expect. More out-there combos — like grilled cheese and clam chowder or grilled cheese and split pea soup — might raise eyebrows at first, but just wait until you try them. Even seemingly boring soups like cream of mushroom can bring a grilled cheese to life. Your soup and sandwich lunch is about to get really good, guys.