The Absolute Best Snickers Bar Has Been Around For 95 Years

Snickers is not only the most popular candy bar in the United States – it's the best-selling candy bar in the world. This distinctive treat – featuring roasted peanuts suspended in caramel over a bed of chewy nougat, coated in smooth milk chocolate — was invented in 1930 by Frank Mars. Since its introduction, the Snickers bar's recipe has been fairly unaltered – although the wrapper looked completely different in the '30s. No matter how many varieties it adds to its portfolio, the original flavor Snickers is still the best — at least according to our ranking of six Snickers flavors (and overwhelming consumer data).

Throughout its long history, the Mars company has grown far beyond a simple family business. It has cultivated a steady stream of new flavors, from peanut butter to the limited-edition Rockin' Nut Road. And sure, there are plenty of fun flavors to try, but we keep coming back to the original. But what makes original Snickers stand out from other flavors? Part of the answer is in its history; consumers have been able to know exactly what to expect — and what to crave — from a Snickers since 1930.