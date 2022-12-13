Snickers Just Unveiled Its First Ever Protein Bar
If you were asked to describe the elements of a nutritious snack you might add peanuts, but there's a good chance that caramel or chocolate wouldn't make the cut. However, Snickers — which often references its holy trinity of chocolate, peanuts, and caramel flavors — is entering the protein bar market and is hoping that those foundational flavors will translate into success.
Snickers might have long publicized its ability to "satisfy," but it also seemed best suited for inspiring desserts rather than protein bars. It earned a reputation as a favorite Halloween candy, found its way into a dessert salad, and has inspired countless other baked goods and treats like this peanut caramel chocolate cake. Snickers might be a favorite for candy and desserts, but it never entered the nutrition and wellness market — until now.
Per a press release, Snickers claims that its new protein bar offering will be available at select retailers starting in January 2023 with a nationwide launch coming later in the year.
The Snickers protein bar has 20 grams of protein
The announcement made by Mars Wrigley states that its new Snickers Hi Protein bars will satisfy your cravings while helping you reach your health and fitness goals. The new protein bar contains four grams of sugar while packing in 20 grams of protein to help fuel the likes of workouts, pickleball sessions, or afternoon hikes. It claims that it will do all of this without sacrificing the Snickers flavor that fans love. This new protein bar will still contain the same caramel, peanuts, and chocolate that consumers expect from Snickers.
Mars Wrigley says that it was led to this new development project thanks to market research. It showed that consumers felt the performance nutrition category was lacking in flavor. Snickers decided to fix that.
"With the demand for delicious tasting protein bars increasing, SNICKERS Hi Protein bars are guaranteed to be a hit whether you work out avidly, casually or are looking for a delicious snack with more protein," said Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director Michelle Deignan.
Whether you're training for a marathon, or just looking for more nutritious options that don't skimp on flavor, Snickers will be there for you starting next year.