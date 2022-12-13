Snickers Just Unveiled Its First Ever Protein Bar

If you were asked to describe the elements of a nutritious snack you might add peanuts, but there's a good chance that caramel or chocolate wouldn't make the cut. However, Snickers — which often references its holy trinity of chocolate, peanuts, and caramel flavors — is entering the protein bar market and is hoping that those foundational flavors will translate into success.

Snickers might have long publicized its ability to "satisfy," but it also seemed best suited for inspiring desserts rather than protein bars. It earned a reputation as a favorite Halloween candy, found its way into a dessert salad, and has inspired countless other baked goods and treats like this peanut caramel chocolate cake. Snickers might be a favorite for candy and desserts, but it never entered the nutrition and wellness market — until now.

Per a press release, Snickers claims that its new protein bar offering will be available at select retailers starting in January 2023 with a nationwide launch coming later in the year.