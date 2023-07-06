Snickers' Limited-Edition Butterscotch Scoop Bar Is Here For Summer

If you're growing tired of morning mimosas and afternoon watermelon slices, Snickers' new sweet treat might be your next summer go-to. Mars Wrigley just announced a brand-new flavor that will be sold exclusively at Walmart: the Snickers Butterscotch Scoop.The limited-time offering features familiar flavors, including caramel and crunchy peanuts, all encased in a milk chocolate shell — but this time with a satisfying layer of butterscotch-flavored nougat.

The Butterscotch Scoop bar will be sold in two different sizes: a single 1.41 ounce bar or a 6.43 ounce pouch of fun-size bars. It's available starting in July.

Mars Wrigley brand hopes to inspire a sense of nostalgia in its customers with this flavor, claiming in a July 6 press release that it will be a "more satisfying take on your grandma's all-time favorite flavor." The Butterscotch Scoop bar is available at participating Walmart locations for a limited time during the summer season.