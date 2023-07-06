Snickers' Limited-Edition Butterscotch Scoop Bar Is Here For Summer
If you're growing tired of morning mimosas and afternoon watermelon slices, Snickers' new sweet treat might be your next summer go-to. Mars Wrigley just announced a brand-new flavor that will be sold exclusively at Walmart: the Snickers Butterscotch Scoop.The limited-time offering features familiar flavors, including caramel and crunchy peanuts, all encased in a milk chocolate shell — but this time with a satisfying layer of butterscotch-flavored nougat.
The Butterscotch Scoop bar will be sold in two different sizes: a single 1.41 ounce bar or a 6.43 ounce pouch of fun-size bars. It's available starting in July.
Mars Wrigley brand hopes to inspire a sense of nostalgia in its customers with this flavor, claiming in a July 6 press release that it will be a "more satisfying take on your grandma's all-time favorite flavor." The Butterscotch Scoop bar is available at participating Walmart locations for a limited time during the summer season.
Other limited-edition Snickers offerings
According to Mars Wrigley, the new flavor is just one of the many limited-time flavors it's been able to offer Snickers fans. "At Mars, we are always looking for new ways to excite long-time Snickers fans, especially through innovative new flavors," Martin Terwilliger, senior marketing director at Mars Wrigley, said in a statement.
Beyond Butterscotch Scoop, Snickers has had its fair share of popular flavors that just couldn't stick around. The Snickers espresso bar was one such notable offering. Released in 2018, this bar was part of a three-part release of Snickers flavors that also included hot pepper and salted caramel Snickers bars. Another popular limited-time flavor from 2021 was the Snickers cinnamon bun bar, which featured cinnamon-flavored nougat and extra-crunchy peanuts.
While many miss these unique Snickers flavors, there have been Snickers fan-favorites that came back after limited-time runs. You never know what will happen.