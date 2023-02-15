Snickers Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For The First Time In Years

The first Snickers bar was sold in 1930 for just five cents. Though the candy costs a little more now, its popularity has expanded over the years — it's now one of the most beloved candies in America. In fact, roughly 400 million bars are sold yearly.

While the standard Snickers bar combines peanuts, nougat, and caramel coated in chocolate, the brand has released quite a few different flavors throughout the years. Customers can swap the peanuts for almonds, or peanut butter if you crave a creamier candy bar. If you're in it for the chocolate, the brand offers a Peanut Brownie flavor.

Snickers has previously tested the waters with other limited-edition flavors, including Cinnamon Bun, Espresso, and Fiery, which featured nougat infused with hot peppers. These flavors are typically only available for a short time. But one discontinued flavor became a fan-favorite, and Snickers heard the demand to bring it back.