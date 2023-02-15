Snickers Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For The First Time In Years
The first Snickers bar was sold in 1930 for just five cents. Though the candy costs a little more now, its popularity has expanded over the years — it's now one of the most beloved candies in America. In fact, roughly 400 million bars are sold yearly.
While the standard Snickers bar combines peanuts, nougat, and caramel coated in chocolate, the brand has released quite a few different flavors throughout the years. Customers can swap the peanuts for almonds, or peanut butter if you crave a creamier candy bar. If you're in it for the chocolate, the brand offers a Peanut Brownie flavor.
Snickers has previously tested the waters with other limited-edition flavors, including Cinnamon Bun, Espresso, and Fiery, which featured nougat infused with hot peppers. These flavors are typically only available for a short time. But one discontinued flavor became a fan-favorite, and Snickers heard the demand to bring it back.
Fans craved the return of Rockin' Nut Road
Snickers' Rockin' Nut Road candy bar flavor is returning to retailers after demand from fans, according to a press release sent to Daily Meal. The flavor was last sold in 2017 before being discontinued. The candy bar will be filled with roasted almonds, smooth caramel, and marshmallow-flavored nougat, all coated in a dark chocolate casing.
Fans were sad to see the flavor go in 2017 and even posted about it years later. In 2021, Twitter user @getsmileonface posted, "snicker's bring back the rockin' nut road variation challenge (impossible)." In 2018, @NotSleepyKevin shared, "I'd eat more rockin nut road if they were still around" in response to a post from Snickers.
Mars Wrigley, Snickers' parent company, hopes to excite its customers with the flavor's return. The Snickers Rockin' Nut Road candy bars will come in three sizes: Single (1.41 oz), Share Size (2.82 oz), and Sharing Size Pack (7.7 oz). The candy will return to store shelves in late February.