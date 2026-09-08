I Tried 6 Snickers Flavors And This Was The Best

Did you know the Snickers bar was supposedly named after a horse? Whether that's true or not, the first original bar was manufactured and sold in Chicago for only 5 cents. Can you imagine, in this economy? While the original has been around since 1930, and made a true name for itself, the brand has evolved over the years, offering up everything from an ice cream version and Snickers protein bars to an array of fun flavors. For this taste test, I grabbed as many of the latter as I could find to answer the question: Is there anything better than the original?

From a white chocolate version to switching up the peanuts, Snickers has played around with the original treat to see how far it can push the candy boundaries. Let's take a look at six options and see if the original bar holds up or if a newer version steals the show. Will you stay a purist, or will you branch out?