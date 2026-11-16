14 Home Depot DIYs That'll Upgrade Your Kitchen Storage Game
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you want to give your kitchen a new lease of life, there are few better places to go than Home Depot. The DIY and home improvement store has virtually everything you need to improve the beating heart of your house, and it offers something for every aspect of your cooking space. Whether you're looking for food storage solutions or bigger items you can use for DIY projects, you'll normally find it in its cavernous warehouses — and usually at a price that doesn't make you wince.
That's especially useful when you consider the escalating cost of virtually everything these days, and of home renovation. Houzz puts the average cost of a kitchen remodel at $26,500, and this price can increase even more if you're opting for up-to-the-minute design trends or newfangled technology. You needn't reach for the checkbook just yet, though. If you're just looking for a way to increase kitchen storage, Home Depot offers a range of products and items to incorporate into your DIY projects. Some of them come premade and ready to install, while others take a bit more work and thought — but all of them will probably be less expensive than hiring contractors.
Install slide-out shelves in your pantry for more space
Slide-out shelves can create a huge amount of workable storage in pantries not currently being used to their potential. If you have especially high pantries, you may have a lot of dead space above your items — and while installing static shelves can make the most of this space, sliding ones are arguably way more handy. Sliding shelves allow you to get to the items at the very back without having to grab a chair, stand on it, and root around. For both perishable and dry items, this can help reduce unnecessary expenditure on new food or throwing away things past their prime.
Home Depot offers a range of sliding shelf solutions. If you prefer to keep things adaptable and install them one-by-one, you can purchase individual slide-out shelves; alternatively, you can grab box slide-outs, which give you deeper storage space. Home Depot also sells pull-out tower cabinet organizers, which can be useful for storing condiment bottles or taller items. These shelves are all relatively easy to install, but just make sure you take your time, measure properly, and ensure there aren't any unforeseen obstacles in your pantry spaces before you get going.
Purchase Slide-A-Shelf Made-to-Fit Customizable Slide-Out Shelf for $95.85.
Take advantage of corner space in walk-in pantries
If you're blessed with a walk-in pantry, it can be tempting to luxuriate in all the space you have, safe in the knowledge you'll never run out. Well, you just might. Corner pantries can quickly become dumping grounds for everything you'd rather not have in your kitchen, and can rapidly fill up, leaving you, somehow, with a lack of usable space. This can be easily avoided by making the most of the corners of your pantry, which can often be ignored, but which, if used properly, can create a huge amount of storage.
This can be as simple as erecting shelves that extend right into the corners of your room, but if that level of DIY escapes you, Home Depot offers alternative solutions. Its Pantry Corner System is designed to make the most of space in your walk-in, and includes slide-out drawers, which provide both aesthetic variation and function. Its shelves are also adjustable, and you can adapt it further with some additional DIY. Just make sure you keep it organized: It's one of the cardinal rules of a peaceful walk-in pantry.
Purchase Closet Evolution White Wood Pantry Corner System for $1,228.78.
Consider creating floating shelves for visually impactful storage
Floating shelves are endlessly elegant and give your kitchen an immediate visual pop — it's no wonder they're beloved by TikTokers to display their cookbooks. They're not just useful for making your kitchen look good on social media, though. Floating shelves create practical storage that makes your items easy to locate and reach. They're also very easy to install: It's as simple as putting a shelf up.
With that said, though, if you currently only have cabinets in your kitchen and no wall space, you might want to consider removing some of them and replace with floating shelves. This can push your kitchen toward a farmhouse aesthetic, although bear in mind it's an involved job that can take a lot of DIY knowledge. Whether you're ripping out cabinets or filling in empty space, Home Depot has a range of wooden planks and brackets for you to create your own design. Alternatively, purchase some ready-made floating shelves, which will save you the hassle of measuring, cutting, and sanding.
Purchase Sorbus 3-pack Floating Shelves with Invisible Brackets for $54.99.
Add corner cabinets to your galley kitchen to maximize storage
Galley kitchens can often neglect their corners — and while it may not always be possible to bring them back into the conversation, you'd be surprised how much you can get out of even smaller spaces. As such, if you find you're constantly running out of pantry space in your galley kitchen, consider how you can start to introduce gentle wrap-around solutions. Home Depot has a range of ready-to-go corner cabinets, some with fairly slim dimensions, which may be useful for snugger kitchens — and which may provide further storage through built-in Lazy Susans.
Just bear in mind, adding new cabinets to your kitchen can throw the whole space off-kilter. It's also not a small job, and may take a high level of DIY prowess to execute, particularly if you're simultaneously changing other aspects of your space. If you do decide to rework your kitchen, though, work from a starting point of functionality, ensuring additional storage doesn't inhibit how you actually move around and cook in the room.
Purchase Hampton Bay Recessed Panel Assembled Corner Lazy Susan Base Kitchen Cabinet for $279.00.
Installing a pantry door organizer adds affordable, stress-free storage
One of the easiest — and most affordable — storage solutions you can introduce to your kitchen is a pantry door organizer. These shelves make instant use of formerly dead space, while also making easy-to-forget items more visible (thereby stopping you from forgetting you have them next time you go shopping for a recipe). They're best for light items like spices, tea bags, or snack bars, and for products you don't mind displaying in the open.
As you might expect, Home Depot has multiple pantry door organizers, from hanging options to screw-in versions, to organizers with adjustable shelves. There are also shorter organizers, should you want to make use of some of your door's space but also leave the other half exposed. Remember, though, if you're screwing a pantry door organizer onto your door, you need to avoid overloading it with items. If you're not careful, it will start to pull away from the wooden door, leaving you with a messy filling job later down the line.
Purchase SKYSHALO Over the Door Pantry Organizer for $32.90.
Mount a spice rack, and say goodbye to jumbled bottles
How many of us throw our spices on a shelf or in a drawer, only to then struggle to find what we actually need when making a recipe? We're certainly guilty of it — and we shouldn't be, considering how easy it is to install a spice rack. Spice racks from Home Depot can be installed on an empty wall or the back of your kitchen or pantry doors, and the store also has pull-out spice racks that can be tucked away after grabbing what you want. Home Depot's LYNK PROFESSIONAL Slide Out Spice Rack has been especially well-praised by customers, who have noted its sturdiness and how easy installation is.
Remember, too, a spice rack is more than just functional: It's also visual. Spices are colorful, vibrant, and demonstrate culinary adventurousness, and displaying them for your guests to see adds a pop of appeal to your kitchen. With that in mind, ensure you're matching your rack with the aesthetic of your kitchen. Home Depot's metal spice racks may be cheaper than its wooden ones, but the latter may look better in your space.
Purchase LYNK PROFESSIONAL Slide Out Spice Rack for $64.99.
Add a kitchen rail to create an impactful storage solution
We love a kitchen storage solution indirectly endorsed by a famously food-obsessed celebrity — so when we spied Stanley Tucci's kitchen rail on his Instagram, we knew it was worth talking about. Tucci, like so many other cooks, has mounted a rail above his cooktop, upon which he hangs his strainers, measuring cups, scissors, and other light items. By bringing these out into the open, you not only free up space in your pantries and drawers, but also give your kitchen a sense of openness. And you make frequently used items much easier to reach.
It's probably no surprise Home Depot has several kitchen rails, at a range of price points and in a few styles and lengths. If you prefer a shorter rail, it offers a two-pack of Numhew Black Wall Mounted Pot Racks for just over $64, with each one coming with eight individual hooks. These can be screwed in anywhere you have space in your kitchen, and they're sturdy enough to hang heavier items like woks on them.
Purchase Numhew Black Wall Mounted Pot Racks for $64.22.
Build a pegboard wall to make art out of your storage
In our opinion, pegboards are an underrated addition to any kitchen. This storage solution was famously used by Julia Child to store her pots and pans, and while they can now feel a little retro, they still offer the same sense of practicality and adaptability as they did decades ago. Pegboards are relatively cheap and easy to install, and crucially, you can arrange the items on them in any formation you want. Plus, they make canny use of dead space on walls, where your kitchen might need a bit of a visual refresh.
Home Depot sells several pegboards, which are suited not just for your kitchen, but for organizing tools or other DIY items. Its Wall Control Shiny Galvanized Steel Pegboard Pack is a particularly well-rated option, with customers highlighting how strong it is and how modern it looks. If you prefer a paintable option, the retailer also stocks its ProWood Pegboard Panel in White, which is much cheaper than the former choice (although neither of them is overly pricey). The right pegboard for you will ultimately depend on your kitchen's aesthetic.
Purchase Wall Control Shiny Galvanized Steel Pegboard Pack for $42.28.
DIY shelf risers can give your pantries way more space
If you want to utilize more vertical space in your pantries or cupboards, but don't want to screw additional static shelves in, shelf risers are an easy solution. These insertable platforms create a mini shelf for you to store items on (or under), and they can be stacked on top of each other for further elevation and space. They're also adaptable, so you're not stuck with a design choice you made if you don't like it, as can be the case with screwed-in shelves.
If you're shopping at Home Depot, you have a few shelf riser options. The easiest, but more expensive choice, is to purchase them: The store's Azar Displays Clear Acrylic Risers come in a four-pack, and they're a durable, unobtrusive choice that emphasizes the items you're displaying. Alternatively, if you're feeling handy, you can build them yourself by buying some pine board, creating pocket holes in the legs, and then screwing them into the shelf. This is arguably the more satisfying route and gives you risers you can paint or decorate — but it may take a little more skill.
Purchase Azar Displays Clear Acrylic Risers for $59.99.
Insert a utensil organizer to make the most of your drawers
Never underestimate the power of a utensil organizer. These unassuming items can declutter your kitchen drawers, and that order brings not just peace, but additional space. That whisk you always have to wrestle with every time you open your utensil drawer? It's now firmly in its own place, not getting in the way of everything else. Those teaspoons? Neatly stacked. Isn't it blissful?
Utensil organizers can also be used to store dried foods like pasta or noodles, and they can be helpful for organizing random items in your kitchen, such as rubber bands or food clips. At Home Depot, you have a range of options for utensil organizers in various widths and lengths, which can be inserted into your drawers instantly or trimmed down for a better fit. These organizers can be somewhat expensive, though, so the real DIY'er's might want to grab some wooden boards and cut them to size for a fraction of the price. Home Depot sells an abundance of options in a range of sizes, and you can pick up any tools you need there, too.
Purchase Weaber S4S Oak Board for $3.37.
Create hidden storage below your cabinets
Your cabinet's undersides are probably underused. The toe-kick space under your lower cabinets generally has nothing behind it and is covered by a kickboard, and as such, it's a treasure trove of easily utilized space. One of the best ways to do this is to install drawers underneath your cabinets by removing any boards covering the space and screwing in inserts. Home Depot stocks a range of pull-out drawers and slides, which are easy enough to install with some basic DIY skills and some time.
Once added, your new drawers are useful for storing lesser-used kitchen items or utensils, or flatter items like glass or metal baking pans or cutting boards. Remember, there may be reasons why your cabinet undersides are left open. This space can be important for ventilation and for access to pipes and electrical lines behind your cabinets, or for getting underneath to your crawl space or basement — and if you have any water spillages, leaving them empty can make things easier to clean up and prevent your items from getting damaged. As such, before you install drawers, consider whether they'll become an obstruction or a nuisance.
Purchase Hampton Bay Ready To Assemble Pull-Out Drawer for $47.98.
Build a rolling kitchen island
Kitchen islands have many benefits, the main ones being they give your space additional storage and surface options, and create a convivial space for everyone to gather around. Not everyone will have the budget for a permanent one, though, making rolling islands a less expensive, arguably more versatile alternative. These islands can be pulled out when needed, and then tucked away to one side, to function as a bar or table to store appliances. Their drawers, meanwhile, can house all manner of items.
Home Depot sells affordable rolling kitchen islands, but if you're in the mood to get handy, you can make one yourself. Doing this somewhat gives you control over your island's design and less of a pre-made vibe. You can do this by grabbing a console table and some industrial casters, and then building upon your foundations with some of Home Depot's many timber options to construct shelves or drawers. This is a way more involved project than some other Home Depot DIY projects, but it's also more fun than buying a ready-to-go option.
Purchase International Concepts Unfinished Standard Rectangle Wood Console Table for $118.62 and HDX Industrial Casters with Bumper for $34.98.
Attach glass holder racks to free up pantry space
Wine and champagne glasses can take up a huge amount of space, and not because of how big they are. These glassware items have a lot of space in and around them, and when you couple that with their fragility, they require their own dedicated areas. In smaller kitchens, however, they can quickly eat up usable space.
The solution is simple: Install glass holder racks. These inexpensive rails screw into the bottom of your cabinets, and you can then display your glassware out in the open — and grab it at a moment's notice. You can also install them inside your pantry, which can make good use of any empty space above your glasses. Home Depot has several glass holder racks, and none of them are too expensive, but its Fox Run Brown Mounted Under-Cabinet Wooden Wine Glass Holder Rack is a particularly good choice. Home Depot customers love its well-designed nature and wooden aesthetic, and it's got a robust build quality.
Purchase Fox Run Brown Mounted Under-Cabinet Wooden Wine Glass Holder Rack for $21.21.
A Lazy Susan cabinet will give you easy access to everything you need
Organizing your kitchen with a Lazy Susan provides you with an immediately useful storage solution. These rotating turntables are designed to pull out easily, making grabbing anything stored at the back a breeze. They're especially useful for corner cabinets, where items can quickly get lost or shoved into hard-to-reach places, but they're just as helpful in standard cabinets or pantry cupboards, or even your kitchen. They can be very useful for storing spices, snacks, dried goods, or for cleaning or laundry items.
Home Depot offers several options for Lazy Susan installation. One all-in-one choice is its Hampton Bay Lazy Susan Base Kitchen Cabinet, which comes with a built-in turntable — but this relies on you replacing the entire cupboard. If you have a corner kitchen cabinet but no Lazy Susan, you can purchase a Rev-A-Shelf Lazy Susan Kidney Polymer and screw it in easily. Alternatively, you can grab an inexpensive Lazy Susan turntable, which you can simply place in any cabinet that would benefit from some rotating action. Home Depot sells them for just over $10, and they can be ready to spin in seconds.
Purchase Classic Cuisine 10 in. Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable for $12.90.