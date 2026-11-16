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If you want to give your kitchen a new lease of life, there are few better places to go than Home Depot. The DIY and home improvement store has virtually everything you need to improve the beating heart of your house, and it offers something for every aspect of your cooking space. Whether you're looking for food storage solutions or bigger items you can use for DIY projects, you'll normally find it in its cavernous warehouses — and usually at a price that doesn't make you wince.

That's especially useful when you consider the escalating cost of virtually everything these days, and of home renovation. Houzz puts the average cost of a kitchen remodel at $26,500, and this price can increase even more if you're opting for up-to-the-minute design trends or newfangled technology. You needn't reach for the checkbook just yet, though. If you're just looking for a way to increase kitchen storage, Home Depot offers a range of products and items to incorporate into your DIY projects. Some of them come premade and ready to install, while others take a bit more work and thought — but all of them will probably be less expensive than hiring contractors.