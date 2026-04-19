Declutter Your Kitchen Tools With This Cheap Storage Find
Is your utensil drawer a chaotic mess? While stowing wooden spoons and spatulas in a utensil holder is a clever move, it takes up potentially limited counter space. Another way to declutter your kitchen tools is to hang them on a pegboard. These cheap storage finds will keep your culinary tools in order and accessible without encroaching on the footprint of your worktop.
Pegboards are cheap and super-versatile, which makes them incredible gizmos for maximizing storage space in a compact kitchen. Simply fix them to a free wall to make use of any redundant vertical space, add some hooks, and hang all those oddly shaped kitchen tools that won't fit in a drawer. From unwieldy spider skimmers and spatulas to micro-graters and tongs, a well-placed pegboard can become the perfect place for any utensil that needs a permanent home. Better yet, you can clip small baskets or little troughs onto the hooks to create a convenient location for smaller items, such as food clips, rubber bands, or tea infusers. Moreover, some pegboards come with adhesive strips, which makes them an absolute breeze to stick to walls or the sides of a fridge if you're living in a rented place and don't want to knock any nails into the masonry. As the hooks on a pegboard can be moved around freely, you don't have to stick to the same layout and can customize your arrangement as your arsenal of utensils grows over time.
Affix several pegboards together to make a style statement
Want to make a statement? Mount several peg boards together to turn them into a rustic focal point, like a pan rack or magnetic knife holder that showcases your most-used items. That way, you'll also be able to access them easily and speed up your meal prep. For example, while a railing (versus a kitchen drawer) is one of the best places to hang measuring cups, they can also be hung easily on a pegboard hook, making it much easier to whip up a batch of fluffy pancakes whenever the mood strikes.
If you prefer your kitchen tools to be hidden from view, consider mounting your pegboards to the inside of your cabinet doors. This way, you can make the most of the space without affecting the streamlined aesthetic of a modern, pared-back cooking space. Pegboards with a slim profile won't intrude on the internal cabinet space and can even be attached to pantry doors for storing packages of food or small jars (just be sure to secure them properly with screws if you intend to hang anything heavy on them). If you're after a quirkier option, you can also declutter kitchen tools by hanging a vintage accordion rack on your wall. It looks great, but this option won't provide as many hooks as a classic pegboard.