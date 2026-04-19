Declutter Your Kitchen Tools With This Cheap Storage Find

Is your utensil drawer a chaotic mess? While stowing wooden spoons and spatulas in a utensil holder is a clever move, it takes up potentially limited counter space. Another way to declutter your kitchen tools is to hang them on a pegboard. These cheap storage finds will keep your culinary tools in order and accessible without encroaching on the footprint of your worktop.

Pegboards are cheap and super-versatile, which makes them incredible gizmos for maximizing storage space in a compact kitchen. Simply fix them to a free wall to make use of any redundant vertical space, add some hooks, and hang all those oddly shaped kitchen tools that won't fit in a drawer. From unwieldy spider skimmers and spatulas to micro-graters and tongs, a well-placed pegboard can become the perfect place for any utensil that needs a permanent home. Better yet, you can clip small baskets or little troughs onto the hooks to create a convenient location for smaller items, such as food clips, rubber bands, or tea infusers. Moreover, some pegboards come with adhesive strips, which makes them an absolute breeze to stick to walls or the sides of a fridge if you're living in a rented place and don't want to knock any nails into the masonry. As the hooks on a pegboard can be moved around freely, you don't have to stick to the same layout and can customize your arrangement as your arsenal of utensils grows over time.