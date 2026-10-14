TikToker Uses Floating Shelves To Create Stylish Cookbook Storage

Viral recipes, like Trader Joe's dumpling bake, are pretty inventive, however, selecting a recipe from a cookbook that's been thoroughly tried and tested before publication has its perks. The quantities and methods are triple-checked for inaccuracies and they can also lend your kitchen a touch of culinary character if you showcase them wisely. Speaking of which, TikToker Luke Clay has an inventive way to create stylish storage for cookbooks in the kitchen: installing floating shelves on the side of the upper cabinets to make use of redundant space.

Floating shelves don't have brackets, which gives them a neat aesthetic that makes them look as if they're suspended unaided. The hardware bar is actually hidden inside the shelf (it looks like a long strip of metal with a couple of prongs at either end that slide into pre-made holes in the back of the shelf seamlessly). To install them on the end of cabinets, you'll need to fix the hardware into the side using wall plugs and a drill before slotting the shelf onto the prongs. Then comes the fun bit. You can showcase your thrifted retro cookbooks to lend your kitchen a vintage aesthetic or display modern cookbooks with contemporary recipes to inspire your daily meals. Whatever you choose, arrange your cookbooks so the covers face outward, rather than lining them up against their spines. This does two things: firstly, it gives every collection pride of place, allowing you to see everything at once. Secondly, the illustrated covers double as artwork that can enliven an otherwise bland backdrop.