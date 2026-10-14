TikToker Uses Floating Shelves To Create Stylish Cookbook Storage
Viral recipes, like Trader Joe's dumpling bake, are pretty inventive, however, selecting a recipe from a cookbook that's been thoroughly tried and tested before publication has its perks. The quantities and methods are triple-checked for inaccuracies and they can also lend your kitchen a touch of culinary character if you showcase them wisely. Speaking of which, TikToker Luke Clay has an inventive way to create stylish storage for cookbooks in the kitchen: installing floating shelves on the side of the upper cabinets to make use of redundant space.
Floating shelves don't have brackets, which gives them a neat aesthetic that makes them look as if they're suspended unaided. The hardware bar is actually hidden inside the shelf (it looks like a long strip of metal with a couple of prongs at either end that slide into pre-made holes in the back of the shelf seamlessly). To install them on the end of cabinets, you'll need to fix the hardware into the side using wall plugs and a drill before slotting the shelf onto the prongs. Then comes the fun bit. You can showcase your thrifted retro cookbooks to lend your kitchen a vintage aesthetic or display modern cookbooks with contemporary recipes to inspire your daily meals. Whatever you choose, arrange your cookbooks so the covers face outward, rather than lining them up against their spines. This does two things: firstly, it gives every collection pride of place, allowing you to see everything at once. Secondly, the illustrated covers double as artwork that can enliven an otherwise bland backdrop.
Places to hang floating shelves for cookbook storage
If the sides of your top cabinets aren't suitable for floating shelves, you can also hang them above or around your kitchen window frame to create an eye-catching focal point, spacing them out at regular intervals. The space around a range hood, an unusually-shaped alcove, or the spot above the sink can work too. However, if you're short on wall space, you could place them across the redundant area above a doorframe or dado rail (keep a stool handy so you can reach them when you're in need of some dinner inspiration). Just bear in mind that the fixings and drill bit you'll need will depend on the material you'll be drilling into, such as tiles or masonry wall. You can also use floating picture rails, which tend to be much narrower but have a lip at the front that anchors the front of each cookbook into place and prevents them slipping off.
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Floating shelves can double as a place to showcase small plants, like succulents, that need little watering, or cute souvenirs from your travels abroad too. You could also add seasonal items to the shelves alongside your cookbooks, such as felt pumpkins in the fall or bouquets of artificial flowers in the spring.