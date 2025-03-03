Glass Vs Metal Baking Pans: How To Know When To Use Each One

Using the right tool for the task is important, and this is especially true when it comes to baking, a delicate process where even a slight error can spell culinary disaster. Using the wrong kind of pan can overwhelm your flavors by adding bitter notes, or unevenly bake dishes that are burnt on the outside and goopy in the middle.

Many of the differences between glass and metal baking pans are a matter of physics, specifically the concept of heat transfer. Metal pans, especially ones made out of aluminum, are excellent conductors of heat. Reactive metals like aluminum, copper, and iron heat up both rapidly and evenly, ensuring a smooth bake without any hot spots on the pan.

Glass pans, on the other hand, are nonreactive and take longer to conduct heat. In effect, the time it takes for glass to heat up partially insulates the food from the oven heat, which can result in uneven baking. But, although you want to avoid glass when baking a cake, there are a handful of times you would want to specifically use a glass pan.