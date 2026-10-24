12 Ways You're Ruining Chicken Noodle Soup (And How To Save It)

When you hear the words "chicken noodle soup," there's probably a very specific recipe that comes to mind. For most people, this is homestyle chicken noodle soup, which is your basic rendition of flavorful broth, thick noodles, chicken, and a mirepoix. Or it might be something similar, but with thinner noodles and a different vegetable or two. But this is far from the only recipe that falls under the surprisingly wide chicken noodle soup umbrella.

Getting creative with a signature family recipe is a great way to fall in love with chicken noodle soup all over again. Every family recipe is unique. Each generation has switched something small or added something different to make it uniquely theirs while holding strong to the parts of the family recipe they like best. For example, Emeril Lagasse upgrades his chicken noodle soup with mushrooms, while other people may prefer a spicy ginger version of chicken noodle that brings Asian fusion flavors to the old-fashioned comfort meal.

My favorite way to make the dish starts with skipping the celery because I'm not a fan. I prefer to use rice noodles instead of egg or wheat noodles, and I always top my bowls with a combination of earthy and citrus flavors. Long story short? Don't feel confined to tradition. Feel free to experiment with your recipe because you may find something you enjoy significantly more.