Dull Soup? Brighten The Flavor With One Zesty Fruit

Due to the acid, a splash of lime juice is going to bring all of your flavors into alignment, creating a balance and bringing out the complex tastes of the individual ingredients. This is the perfect add-in for chili, and will cut through this hearty dish's rich nature. It only takes a teaspoon of lime juice to taste the difference, and you can always add more if needed. But if you are going to add this citrus to your soup, make certain you do so right before serving.

If you add it early in the cooking process, it's likely the lime juice will lose some of its flavor and punch. Not only that, but it can also cause your soup's taste to become a little bitter. Patience is a virtue with citrus. And if you happen to be making black bean soup with lime-pickled red onions or any type of soup that uses dried beans, waiting until the end to add the lime juice is especially essential. That's because acid slows down the cooking and softening process of the dried beans.

Still, lime can be an unexpected addition to a potato and leek soup, making the taste a little more exciting with just a squeeze. Split pea soup becomes a little edgy with this addition, adding a sharp but tasty element, and if you want to transform your classic chicken noodle soup, lime juice should be at the top of your list.