We Tasted And Ranked 9 Canned Chicken Noodle Soups

When I say chicken noodle soup, what comes to mind? Sick days home from school? A famous painting? A cozy meal on a cold winter's night? Joey from the TV show "Friends" messing up his commercial lines? Few dishes evoke a sense of nostalgia quite like this one. Maybe you even have your hometown favorite or something special you ate as a kid.

There are also those store-bought classics of the soup world that are tried and true staples, and that's exactly where this ranking comes in. Many of us don't have time to whip up soup from scratch, especially those soups that take all day to prep and cook. For this, canned soups have entered the chat.

I decided to explore the world of canned chicken noodle soup to see if there's a standout in the lineup. Is Campbell's truly the best, or is there another brand out there that we should be praising? From salt content and ingredients, to texture and overall satisfaction, I felt it was my duty to give the big names, and few lesser-known brands alike, a fair shot at claiming the canned soup title. Let's see where the top contenders fall. I think this list might surprise you!