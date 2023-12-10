Spicy Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe
There's nothing more comforting than a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup, especially when the cooler months hit and you start to feel slightly under the weather. When such an affliction hits, it's easy to reach for a can of soup at the grocery store (so long as you're willing to sacrifice quality flavor). Luckily, it's not too hard to make your own batch of chicken noodle soup, and this recipe from Deniz Vergara kicks things up a notch by incorporating a spicy ginger twist.
Despite this recipe's elevated approach to chicken noodle soup, you can still expect ease as you make it and comfort with every bite. "My favorite thing about this soup is how easy it is to make," Vergara says. "Plus, it is great when you are feeling like you are coming down with something — the ginger and Sriracha have a nice kick." Additional ingredients such as miso paste, tamari, and mirin help add umami depth to the broth, which pairs wonderfully with a bowlful of shredded chicken breast and hearty ramen noodles.
Gather the ingredients for spicy ginger chicken noodle soup
A drizzle of sesame oil kicks off the cooking festivities, which you'll follow up with aromatics: garlic, ginger, and scallion whites. Then, you'll add the miso paste, Sriracha, tamari (or soy sauce), mirin, chicken breasts, and chicken broth. You'll cook the ramen noodles separately, then combine them with the savory broth before adding scallion greens and sesame seeds as a finishing touch for your bowl of soup.
Step 1: Heat up the oil
Heat the sesame oil in a large pot over medium heat until shimmering.
Step 2: Saute the aromatics
Add the garlic, ginger, and scallion whites and cook for a few minutes, just until translucent but not yet golden.
Step 3: Add more ingredients
Stir in the miso, Sriracha, tamari, and mirin. Cook, stirring, for another minute.
Step 4: Add the chicken and broth
Add the chicken and chicken broth and bring to a boil. Lower to a simmer for 15–20 minutes, depending on the thickness of the chicken breast. Taste the soup and add salt, if needed. The amount (if any) will vary depending on the type of chicken broth and soy sauce you use.
Step 5: Boil water
While the soup is simmering, bring a small pot of water to a boil.
Step 6: Cook the ramen noodles
Add the ramen noodles to the boiling water.
Step 7: Divvy up the noodles
Cook for 2–3 minutes, until soft. Divide the noodles into four large bowls.
Step 8: Shred the chicken
Remove the chicken and shred or cut into pieces. Set aside.
Step 9: Garnish bowls of soup
Divide the finished broth among the four bowls with noodles. Top with the shredded chicken, reserved scallion greens, and sesame seeds.
Step 10: Serve
Serve immediately.
How should you serve this spicy ginger chicken noodle soup?
Though you could technically enjoy this spicy ginger chicken noodle soup any time of year and at any time of day, there is something quintessentially comforting about the dish, so you're best off whipping up a batch once chilly weather sets in. As Vergara says, "This is a great soup to make when you want to be warm and cozy" — warm and cozy will both you and your palate be after finishing off a bowlful of this good stuff.
This soup makes for a full meal on its own, though you could enjoy a smaller serving as more of an appetizer or side dish. Should you go this route, you may be inclined to pair the soup with other foods to round out the meal. "If you have the time to make scallion pancakes, these are my favorite to serve with this soup," Vergara says.
Can you store and reheat leftover chicken noodle soup?
One of the absolute best things about any soup recipe is that it almost guarantees leftovers, and those leftovers are almost guaranteed to store well both in the fridge and freezer. This recipe is no exception, and should you go the refrigeration route, Vergara says that you can keep leftover soup "in the fridge in an airtight container for up to four days." Make a batch on Sunday evening, and you can enjoy it all week long!
When it comes to reheating leftovers, you can't go wrong with the method that yielded the soup to begin with — the trusty stovetop. "I like to [reheat] this soup on the stove over a medium-to-low flame," Vergara advises. Finally, if you're the type who likes to plan ahead and make big batches of soup to last a while, you're in luck with this recipe. "You can definitely make this soup in advance," says Vergara, adding that "you can also make a double batch and freeze it!"
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 inch fresh ginger, minced
- 2 scallions, sliced, greens and whites separated
- 1 teaspoon white miso paste
- 1 teaspoon Sriracha, or more to taste
- 2 tablespoons tamari (or soy sauce)
- 1 teaspoon mirin
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 8 ounces dried ramen noodles
- Sesame seeds (for garnish)
|Calories per Serving
|500
|Total Fat
|17.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|90.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|45.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.1 g
|Total Sugars
|5.4 g
|Sodium
|2,039.0 mg
|Protein
|38.8 g