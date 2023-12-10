Spicy Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

There's nothing more comforting than a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup, especially when the cooler months hit and you start to feel slightly under the weather. When such an affliction hits, it's easy to reach for a can of soup at the grocery store (so long as you're willing to sacrifice quality flavor). Luckily, it's not too hard to make your own batch of chicken noodle soup, and this recipe from Deniz Vergara kicks things up a notch by incorporating a spicy ginger twist.

Despite this recipe's elevated approach to chicken noodle soup, you can still expect ease as you make it and comfort with every bite. "My favorite thing about this soup is how easy it is to make," Vergara says. "Plus, it is great when you are feeling like you are coming down with something — the ginger and Sriracha have a nice kick." Additional ingredients such as miso paste, tamari, and mirin help add umami depth to the broth, which pairs wonderfully with a bowlful of shredded chicken breast and hearty ramen noodles.