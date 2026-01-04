Emeril Lagasse's Chicken Noodle Soup Add-In Makes A Dramatic Difference

A nourishing bowl of chicken noodle soup is guaranteed to lift your spirits on a gloomy day. Featuring shredded chicken and hearty vegetables, a soothing broth, and a swirl of filling noodles, this dish is adored for its reassuring flavors. However, there's one add-in that can take a chicken noodle soup to the next level without overshadowing its homey taste: button mushrooms. Featured in chef Emeril Lagasse's recipe for chicken noodle soup, this fungus lends the broth a richer flavor, color, and complexity.

A recipe for classic chicken noodle soup usually begins with sautéing a mixture of vegetables, such as carrots, onions, and celery, in a large pot. These aromatics are simmered together with chicken, herbs, and stock until everything comes together to create a flavorful broth for the noodles to soften in. While there's room to experiment with different vegetables and additions, like bay leaves, thyme, or parsley, this peasant-style meal is beloved for its simplicity. However, adding button mushrooms to chicken noodle soup makes a dramatic difference with little extra work, guaranteeing that the finished soup retains its cozy vibe. Firstly, the quartered button mushrooms lend the soup a meatier texture due to their firm cell structure, which maximizes its filling quality. Secondly, mushrooms are a natural source of umami-rich glutamate that doubles down on the savory depth of the chicken, imbuing it with a rounded, nuttier taste. Finally, the mushrooms enrich the color of the broth, turning it slightly darker.