9 Store-Bought White Rice Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Is there any food more versatile than white rice? You can eat it plain or with a little bit of the best store-bought butter. You can top it with canned kidney beans, a handful of your favorite cheese, or a bit of well-seasoned shredded chicken. This simple food can go into soups, stews, stir-fries, and desserts, like arroz con leche – one of my favorite sweet treats during the colder months. Of course, if you use white rice as often as I do, starting with the best possible brand is crucial. But with so many different options crowding grocery store aisles, how can you tell which store-bought white rice brands are going to hold up to your expectations?

Personally tasting each white rice option from every brand is the only way to be sure which is the highest quality, but that isn't a reasonable endeavor for most people. Thankfully, it doesn't have to be. I tried nearly every store-bought white rice option available in my area and ranked them based on their taste and texture. When I wasn't able to try an option, I relied on external customer reviews to help me formulate an opinion. Each brand was given a cumulative rating based on all available products and was ranked here from worst to best. You can find more about my methodology at the end of the article.