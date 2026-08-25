12 Kraft Mac And Cheese Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Making the perfect mac and cheese from scratch takes time and planning — not to mention a bit of kitchen experience to avoid some common homemade mac mistakes. While nothing quite rivals homemade options, time is sometimes a luxury we don't have when we're juggling kids, partners, careers, chores, a social life, and a million other things. This is where quick boxed foods come in, and Kraft Mac & Cheese is one of the nation's most recognizable brands among them. But the brand offers much more beyond its original cheesy flavor. While the OG is a mainstay in my household, I began to wonder how the other flavors held up. Were any better than the original version, or would some be absolute disappointments that didn't come close to living up to my expectations?

If you've taken a look at the ever-growing section of Kraft Mac & Cheese at your favorite grocery store and thought the same thing, you're in the right place. I was given the opportunity to answer these pressing questions by tasting several mac and cheese flavors from Kraft. Then, I ranked them from worst to best based primarily on taste and texture using my food industry background and other relevant experiences. Let's discover which boxed mac and cheese deserves a spot in your shopping cart and which are a complete waste of money.