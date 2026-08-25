12 Kraft Mac And Cheese Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Making the perfect mac and cheese from scratch takes time and planning — not to mention a bit of kitchen experience to avoid some common homemade mac mistakes. While nothing quite rivals homemade options, time is sometimes a luxury we don't have when we're juggling kids, partners, careers, chores, a social life, and a million other things. This is where quick boxed foods come in, and Kraft Mac & Cheese is one of the nation's most recognizable brands among them. But the brand offers much more beyond its original cheesy flavor. While the OG is a mainstay in my household, I began to wonder how the other flavors held up. Were any better than the original version, or would some be absolute disappointments that didn't come close to living up to my expectations?
If you've taken a look at the ever-growing section of Kraft Mac & Cheese at your favorite grocery store and thought the same thing, you're in the right place. I was given the opportunity to answer these pressing questions by tasting several mac and cheese flavors from Kraft. Then, I ranked them from worst to best based primarily on taste and texture using my food industry background and other relevant experiences. Let's discover which boxed mac and cheese deserves a spot in your shopping cart and which are a complete waste of money.
12. Kraft Thick 'n Creamy Mac & Cheese
This Kraft Thick 'n Creamy Mac and Cheese sits at the bottom of the list because it was inedible. I can't be entirely certain that this was an issue with my box, or whether it's just a problem with the Thick 'n Creamy Mac & Cheese variety.
When I made this mac and cheese according to the instructions, there were still thick chunks of cheese powder in it. I thought this might have been something I could remedy, since there are plenty of boxed foods I've learned to make alterations for. But even after heating longer, adding extra milk, and stirring for an additional five minutes, it didn't change for the better; it just got lumpier.
Since this made me a bit hesitant, I brought the pot up to my nose to smell if it had a "bad" odor. Unfortunately, it did. There was a chemical odor laced with strong powder-like undertones that made me suspicious, and it was at this point I skipped tasting it. Long story short: Be wary of the Kraft Thick 'n Creamy Mac & Cheese, because it smells so bad you might end up tossing it before taking a single bite.
11. Kraft PowerMac White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
The packaging made me hopeful that this Kraft PowerMac would be good, as I'm always struggling to meet my protein goals. It promised 17 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving, along with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes. Unfortunately, the recipe also left out any flavor.
This "white cheddar" mac and cheese was super bland and primarily consisted of a chalkiness laced with light but defined artificial notes. Honestly, I couldn't have even told you this was supposed to be macaroni and cheese if I hadn't seen the box for myself. Texturally, this was fine, and I did enjoy the iconic noodle shape. But, otherwise, this Kraft Mac & Cheese was a dud.
There are allergen warnings for wheat and milk in this and all other boxes on this list. One serving provides 400 calories, 890 milligrams of sodium, 18 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, along with calcium, iron, and potassium — which all these boxes have. Despite the high protein, I wouldn't buy this again, nor would I eat it if someone else offered it to me.
10. Kraft Restaurant Edition Monterey Jack Caramelized Onion Mac & Cheese
If you're a fan of eating onions by the handful, you might love this Kraft Restaurant Edition Monterey Jack Caramelized Onion Mac & Cheese. But if you're not, this is something you'll want to skip in favor of significantly better Restaurant Edition options.
I was a fan of the other two Restaurant Edition macaroni and cheeses, but this one was unbalanced. The onion flavor was so overpowering that I could hardly detect any cheese, making what could have been an excellent side dish feel one-dimensional. I did enjoy the cavatappi pasta, however, which had an excellent texture and grooves that nicely captured the sauce.
A 1-cup serving offers 370 calories, 510 milligrams of sodium, 2 grams of fiber, and 11 grams of protein. Although it's not exorbitant when compared to other Kraft flavors in this ranking, the sodium content is still more than 20% of your daily value — a trend for most options on this list. Since I'm not a fan of eating handfuls of onions alone, I wouldn't buy this again nor can I recommend it.
9. Kraft Three Cheese Mac & Cheese
This Kraft Three Cheese Mac & Cheese had an excellent macaroni texture — which is true for every flavor from here on out. Instead of a standard macaroni, it featured tiny shells that did a decent job of soaking up the sauce. Unfortunately, that sauce turned out watery when cooked according to the package's instructions, which was disappointing. It was also quite bland and didn't offer any of the full-bodied creamy dairy flavor I'd expect from a three-cheese option.
Each one cup serving has 360 calories, 750 milligrams of sodium, 1 gram of dietary fiber, along with 10 grams of protein. I wouldn't go out of my way to buy this in the future by any means. Despite not being disgusting, I couldn't be tempted to eat this again, either.
8. Kraft Deluxe Original Cheddar Mac and Cheese
There's a huge jump in quality between the last flavor and this one, which is something that only rarely happens during my rankings. While every lower ranked option was a definite skip, the rest were worthy of trying to varying degrees — starting with this Kraft Deluxe Original Cheddar Mac & Cheese.
I liked the Deluxe options better than the standard overall because they came with creamy pre-made cheese sauce packets instead of powder. This not only improved the taste in most cases, but it also made it easier to mix. This original cheddar was extra cheesy, with a thick sauce that adhered to the pasta beautifully. While this addition was nice, it was very plain-tasting compared to higher-ranking options.
One cup of this mac and cheese provides 320 calories, 900 milligrams of sodium, 1 gram of fiber, and a decent 12 grams of protein. The sodium amount is pretty high, accounting for 39% of your recommended daily value, so anyone looking to restrict their salt intake may want to stay clear. As it stands, I'll stay clear in the future, too.
7. Kraft Deluxe Four Cheese Mac & Cheese
This Kraft Deluxe Four Cheese Mac & Cheese featured thick macaroni noodles with ridges that helped them hold onto the thick, creamy sauce. While not as subtly complex as I was hoping for a four cheese option, the taste wasn't one-dimensional. I detected the mild sharpness of cheddar, alongside the tangy punch of Parmesan, but whatever the other two cheeses were didn't really come through. If they had, this probably would have ranked much higher.
A 1-cup serving has 320 calories, 870 milligram of sodium, 1 gram of fiber, plus 12 grams of protein. This is a decent serving of protein for those looking to increase their intake without opting for the flavorless high protein Kraft flavor. I would buy this again if it were the only option left, and would eat it without hesitation if someone offered it to me. But I'll generally stick to my top five options.
6. Kraft White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Despite being a powdered sauce, this White Cheddar Mac & Cheese had the creamy, consistent texture of the pre-made Deluxe options. The flavor profile was subtly cheesy, as though the white cheddar only tickled my taste buds instead of fully embracing them. Although not as bold as the Kraft original, this is very much in line with what you would expect from the brand.
In addition to the common allergen warnings of wheat and milk, this one has a cross-contamination warning for eggs. One cup offers 440 calories, 840 milligrams of sodium, 2 grams of fiber, and 12 grams of protein. Although it's far from my favorite, I think you could make this boxed mac and cheese taste better with some well-seasoned ground beef. In fact, I could see myself buying it again just for that, although I wouldn't go out of my way for it.
5. Kraft Original Mac and Cheese
Here we have an answer to one question posed earlier: There are, indeed, better options than the Kraft Original Mac & Cheese. Four of them, in fact. But the nostalgic taste of this product still held up to my adult taste buds well. A mild, buttery cheddar cheese carried faint hints of salt and an underlying tang that was vaguely reminiscent of Parmesan (although I know this box didn't have any in it). The macaroni noodles were nice, but didn't hold sauce as well as other shapes or the ridged variants of other flavors. While good and an undeniable classic, the OG didn't have the complex flavor profiles of the top four options.
A cup of this original flavor has 320 calories, 660 milligrams of sodium, 1 gram of fiber, along with 9 grams of protein. Despite there being better options, I would definitely buy this again because I know for a fact it serves as an excellent shortcut to tuna noodle casserole.
4. Kraft Restaurant Edition Romano Cacio e Pepe Mac & Cheese
Both aspects of this "cheese and pepper" mac and cheese really shined. Admittedly, this pasta had a taste that grows on you. At first, the robust peppery bite was a little overwhelming, and I thought I was going to rank it much lower. But as I continued to chew, the pepperiness faded into an ultra-creamy, tangy cheese — these balanced each other nicely. I was also a fan of the ridged macaroni, which held on to the sauce so I got plenty in every bite. My only complaint was that the sauce turned out a little watery, which is why this otherwise excellent Kraft Mac & Cheese didn't manage to break into the top three of this ranking.
Eating 1 cup of this mac and cheese provides 380 calories, 460 milligrams of sodium, 2 grams of fiber, and 10 grams of protein — which aren't terrible macros compared to other Kraft flavors. I could see myself buying this again when I wanted to switch things up from my top three options. If you're looking for something with a kick, this is a good choice.
3. Kraft Deluxe Sharp Cheddar Mac & Cheese
This Kraft Deluxe Sharp Cheddar Mac & Cheese was the best "plain" cheese option, since the top choices were pretty unique. The cheddar sauce had a hallmark sharpness as promised by the label, which paired with some milder creamy, buttery notes that took this to the next level. Despite being a single cheese variety, this had a subtly complex, robust profile that kept me going back for more. Plus, this was another flavor with the ridged macaroni I've become so fond of.
A 1 cup serving of this sharp cheddar pasta contains 320 calories, 900 milligrams of sodium, 1 gram of fiber, 12 grams of protein. Although delicious, this is tied for the highest amount of sodium of all represented flavors, so those needing to watch their salt intake may want to skip it. I will definitely buy this again as part of a regular boxed side rotation. If you're looking for a cheesy pasta without a lot of extra seasoning, this is your best choice.
2. Kraft Restaurant Edition Parmesan Pesto Mac & Cheese
I loved the unique gemelli pasta used in this Kraft Restaurant Edition Parmesan Pesto Mac & Cheese. The straight, twisty shape held its sauce better than the macaroni, but without providing big gulps of sauce like the shells. And the taste? Wow. I was hesitant at first because while I enjoy pesto and Parmesan, I wasn't sure how the two would pair in Kraft Mac & Cheese. But the sauce carried heavy earthy notes and intense aromatic spices against a creamy, tangy Parmesan base. I had zero complaints, and the only reason this didn't rank higher is sheer personal preference and because I enjoyed the spicier notes of the top option a little more.
One cup provides 370 calories, 510 milligrams of sodium, 2 grams of fiber, and 11 grams of protein. I will definitely buy this again, and highly recommend you try it if you're a fan of pesto.
1. Kraft Deluxe Southern Homestyle Mac & Cheese
I'm not exaggerating when I say this was the best boxed mac and cheese I've ever tasted — not just from Kraft, but from every brand I've tried over the years. It was so full of flavor and offered the textural interest that none of the other flavors had thanks to the addition of crunchy breadcrumbs. Rich, faintly sharp cheddar created the flavor base. Building upon this was a slightly tangy buttermilk, moderate peppery kick, and aromatic hints of garlic.
A cup of this fantastic Southern-style mac and cheese has 320 calories, 890 milligrams of sodium, 1 gram of fiber, plus 12 grams of protein. If you haven't had the pleasure of trying this, I highly recommend heading to the grocery store just for the occasion. It's rare that I'm so excited about a new food, but once you try my top Kraft Mac & Cheese flavor for yourself, you'll instantly understand why.
Methodology
The products I selected for this ranking were available at my local Shoprite in Vineland, New Jersey. I included all of the unique flavor options I could find. I ate between a few bites and a whole bowl depending on its flavor, and prepared each package according to its directions. Taste and texture were the primary drivers behind my ranking. Although the taste I was looking for varied from one pasta to the next, I assessed all flavors for a lack of artificial tones, and a balanced flavor profile. Texturally, I looked for a firm pasta that held sauce well. Although nutritional information is included in each section above, this was not considered for ranking purposes — instead, this is included to ensure those with dietary needs or preferences can make the most informed purchasing decisions.
To confidently make those ranking decisions, I primarily relied upon more than 15 years spent in the food industry and around 30 years of cooking at home — also as a fan of Kraft Mac & Cheese. Prior work creating nearly 100 ranking articles for Daily Meal also contributed. This includes similar quick food articles like my ranking of frozen chicken burritos or my ranking of frozen pastas. Although personal preference played a role in this particular ranking, I aimed to be as unbiased about product quality as possible.