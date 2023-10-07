How Beginners Can Make Their Sushi Stand Out, According To An Expert

For even the most experienced home chefs, adventuring into new territory and preparing a cuisine you're unfamiliar with can be quite intimidating. Sushi is one of those foods that many of us leave to the experts at our favorite Japanese restaurants. However, for a lot of us, getting takeout sushi every week just isn't monetarily realistic. When your next sushi craving calls, you can either continue to skip the nori wrapping and make yet another salmon and shrimp poke bowl, or you can go all in and make one outstanding platter of homemade sushi thanks to some helpful tips from chef James Dumapit of Bar Miller and Rosella in NYC.

According to this Manhattan-based chef, fresh, quality ingredients can transform a simple platter of sushi from subpar fare to one outstanding meal. Besides investing in a top-of-the-line rice cooker, chef's knife, and rolling mat,Dumapit gives Daily Meal the skinny on which ingredients and techniques are worth your while. Since sushi isn't composed of countless one-off ingredients, the quality of the food you choose for this Japanese-style cuisine is crucial. Luckily, with an array of fresh food and an open mind, you are only a few steps away from creating delicious at-home sushi in no time.