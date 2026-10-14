14 Halloween Party Must-Haves To Look For At Costco
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Walking into Costco and seeing giant skeletons and witches is a supernatural sign to start preparing for your Halloween party. If you're hosting and having costumed friends over this year, you want to make sure everyone has a good time. Fortunately, Costco has most of what you need to throw a fun party on the cheap. We searched through the store's wares to find party necessities including candies, snacks, treats, themed dishware, spooky-cute decorations, and a giant chocolate monster head full of gummy body parts.
Costco has deals on many party staples. The in-store Kirkland Signature brand has plenty of snacks to pick up (and a few to avoid). Make sure you keep the party well-supplied so your zombie or vampire partygoers won't dine on their fellow guests when they feel peckish. Our list below is made up of must-haves specific to Halloween. Keep in mind that these are all location-dependent. The various Costco regions may carry different pallets full of goodies than others. Prices will also vary across states, as well.
Mini Pumpkin Variety
Party decorations need big set pieces like an 8-foot skeleton, but they also need the smaller accents to make the atmosphere feel truly immersive. A bag of these real, little pumpkins is useful to fill up empty spaces with something thematic but not scary. Place one on your charcuterie board, or stack them next to the punch — these guys fit in anywhere! The bag comes with five different pumpkin variations, including white, orange, white-orange, green, and green-orange versions.
The Mini Pumpkin Variety contains five different small pumpkins for $5.99 at your local Costco.
Ten Acre Gifts Monster Mash Chocolate
Both a centerpiece and a sweet snack, this Belgian chocolate head of Frankenstein's Monster weighs 5.5 pounds and is full of gummy body parts. Crack open the skull with the included mallet to get at the sweet pieces of the monster within — a brutally fun way to celebrate the horror side of the holiday. Multiple influencers on Instagram struggled to use the provided mallet to break open the head, so use whatever you usually smash monster heads with.
The Ten Acre Gifts Monster Mash Chocolate is around $55 at your local Costco.
BOO Wooden Light Up Letters
These decorated wooden letters come with battery-powered LED lights, spelling out the cutest threatening word in horror. Every spooky thing is here: each letter is full of ghosts, skeletons, spiders, bats, gravestones, black cats, witches, and jack-o'-lanterns carved into the wood. Set this up on the table full of treats to cast a warm glow on the goodies. This sign comes as a set of three because that's how many letters are in the word "boo."
Costco sells the BOO Wooden Light Up Letters for around $32.
Jumbo Pumpkin
Costco's extra-large pumpkins give you more space, whether you create an elaborate Halloween display or just a classic grinning face. Place them throughout the house or all along your entryway to create a quintessential Halloween atmosphere. Don't have time to turn it into a jack-o'-lantern? A large pumpkin still works its seasonal magic. A pumpkin this size will provide many seeds to roast and eat using our tips and tricks. Keep in mind: the flesh of large pumpkins isn't the best for eating — this is a carving pumpkin.
A Jumbo Pumpkin runs around $8 at your local Costco.
Alden's Organic Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Sandwich
Break out these ice cream sandwiches halfway through the party for a surprise treat. Swirls of pumpkin and cheesecake ice creams are encased between two cookie wafers. Made with real pumpkin and cream cheese, the brand is on our list of ice creams made with high quality ingredients. These ice cream sandwiches are a limited-time only, so make sure you buy them sooner rather than later.
A box of 18 Alden's Organic Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream Sandwiches runs about $14 at Costco.
Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Pre-Lit LED Wreath
Welcome your guests with a 30-inch Christmas wreath, Halloween-style with Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas. Blackened artificial foliage, jack-o'-lanterns, and multiple Jack Skellington heads fill the ring. Call it a preemptive strike against Christmas decorations arriving before Halloween's over by turning them to the spooky side. The 50 multicolored LED lights are powered by three D batteries. A built-in timer turns the lights on for 6 hours and off for 18.
You can find a Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Pre-Lit LED Wreath on Costco's website for $84.99.
Talavera Style Ceramic Pumpkin
Costco sells this 13-inch ceramic pumpkin painted in Puebla, Mexico's Talavera style of pottery. Artisans in Mexico hand-paint each piece in the style of traditional Talavera, so colors and designs vary. Decorate your house with one or two of these to add some flair to the celebration. Make sure to clean these pumpkins with a soft cloth and water instead of any harsh cleaners or rough pads. Proper care will keep these pumpkins looking vivid for many Halloween parties to come.
You can find the Talavera Style Ceramic Pumpkin on Costco's website for $69.99.
Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats
No Halloween party is complete without candy, even if you're too old to trick-or-treat. The bag may say Kirkland Signature, but the candies are all name-brand. Nine different candies come in each 5.75 pound bag. The assortment changes, but each bag usually holds nine from the following list: Skittles, Starburst, Lifesaver Gummies, Airheads, Sour Punch Twists, Haribo Goldbears, Twizzlers, Warheads, Sweetarts Mini Ropes, Jolly Rancher Stix, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, and Laffy Taffy.
The Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats are available from Costco for around $22.
Pizazz Fall Plate
A properly themed party is all about the details, and these paper plates bring ghosts, black cats, and jack-o'-lanterns onto your guests' dishware. Set them on your table, and they blend right in as decoration until it's time for someone to load up a plate. The plates are 10 inches wide and microwave-safe (not every paper plate can go in the microwave).
A pack of 100 Pizazz Fall Plates costs around $10 ($0.10 a plate) at your local Costco.
Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Cheesecake with Whipped Topping
Pumpkin pie feels too formal for a Halloween party — save it for your Friendsgiving — but a pumpkin cheesecake puts the flavor of the season on the table. Pumpkin cheesecake with pumpkin whip and toasted graham cracker crumbles fills a sweet graham cracker crust. The cheesecake is rich with cream cheese, pumpkin puree, and warming spices. Customers on Reddit report the dessert didn't last long in their homes. Words like "delicious" and "scrumptious" are used to describe the treat.
A Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Cheesecake with Whipped Topping is $21.99 at your local Costco.
Utz Bats & Jack Shaped Halloween Pretzels
Even crunchy, salty pretzels get to dress up for Halloween. These Utz pretzels twisted to look like bats and jack-o'-lanterns may take the costume contest prize for the snack table. For those out of the loop, Utz is an East Coast regional snack company we think everyone should get a chance to try. Don't worry — people have found these pretzels in Costcos on the West Coast, so the company's reach is expanding!
This box of 70 bags of Utz Bats & Jack Shaped Halloween Pretzels runs around $7 at your local Costco warehouse.
Ghirardelli Jack O'Lanterns Chocolate Assortment
Shaped like two stacked pumpkins, these Ghirardelli chocolates come in three varieties: milk chocolate, milk chocolate with caramel, and milk chocolate with caramel apple. These individually wrapped candies will give your guests sweet little bites throughout the party. Ghirardelli is known by chefs for its use of high-quality ingredients, which any costumed party-goer will be sure to appreciate, not just those dressed as Carmy from The Bear.
The Ghirardelli Jack O'Lanterns Chocolate Assortment is a bag of 42 chocolates for around $15 at your local Costco.
Pizazz Day of the Dead Plate
Another paper plate option for your grazing table. This one comes with skulls, candles, and marigolds on a purple background to celebrate the Mexican Day of the Dead. The imagery draws on the celebration that takes place the next two days after Halloween. The observance predates Halloween, drawing on Indigenous practices that merged with Catholic traditions after Spanish colonization.
Costco is selling a package of 100 Pizazz Day of the Dead Plates for around $10, which comes out to $0.10 a plate.
Denmark 6-Quart Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Bean Pot
While meant to cook beans, this cast-iron pot looks the part of a witch's cauldron with its side loops holding a bail handle. Fill it up with candies or snacks to bring a spooky vibe to your gathering. Avoid filling it with a witch's brew, as an acidic punch will pick up metallic flavors. After the party, you have an excellent bean-cooking vessel. The cast iron is pre-seasoned, so it's ready to cook with once everyone goes home.
The Denmark 6-Quart Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Bean Pot is around $30 at your local Costco.