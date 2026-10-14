14 Halloween Party Must-Haves To Look For At Costco

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Walking into Costco and seeing giant skeletons and witches is a supernatural sign to start preparing for your Halloween party. If you're hosting and having costumed friends over this year, you want to make sure everyone has a good time. Fortunately, Costco has most of what you need to throw a fun party on the cheap. We searched through the store's wares to find party necessities including candies, snacks, treats, themed dishware, spooky-cute decorations, and a giant chocolate monster head full of gummy body parts.

Costco has deals on many party staples. The in-store Kirkland Signature brand has plenty of snacks to pick up (and a few to avoid). Make sure you keep the party well-supplied so your zombie or vampire partygoers won't dine on their fellow guests when they feel peckish. Our list below is made up of must-haves specific to Halloween. Keep in mind that these are all location-dependent. The various Costco regions may carry different pallets full of goodies than others. Prices will also vary across states, as well.