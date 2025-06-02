11 Regional Potato Chip Brands Everyone Should Try

Two things are true about the United States: It's a really big country, and we love potato chips. Throw in our cultural predilection for excess, and you get a nation that is an absolute treasure trove of chip brands and flavors. Then again, regional potato chips are more about a diversity of culinary traditions than excess. Each state has a signature snack — if you're counting, that's 50 different snacks — and thus it makes sense for different places to love different chips. Some places will even coat potato chips in chocolate, if you want. Humans are a wildly inventive species, and we love thinking of new ways to make our taste buds happy. That's something worth celebrating.

The point is, potato chips are one of the signature achievements of humanity, and life is far too short to only eat Lay's or Pringles. If you're taking a road trip any time soon, be on the lookout for these snacks when you stop at a gas station.