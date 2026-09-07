10 Canned Pumpkin Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

When I first started this project, I had assumed that the more expensive organic offerings would be obviously superior in quality. Much to my surprise, that was not the case at all. Field Day's organic pumpkin was the fourth priciest can that I purchased, and it's the one that I'd be least likely to get again. It looked promising out of the can, with a bright orange color and visible moisture. The flavor, however, is where things fell apart.

Any fruitiness or sweetness that may be present is completely overwhelmed by this purée's intensely unpleasant metallic aftertaste. It was so strong that it made me cringe with every bite. I thought that maybe warming up the purée would get rid of it, but it was still there even when heated. The addition of sugar helped a bit, bringing natural pumpkin flavor and sweetness to the forefront, but the metal flavor still crept in and lingered for an astounding amount of time. The oddest part of this bizarre tasting experience was when I added salt to the purée. It took on a flavor quite familiar to me as a sommelier, which is a note similar to a plastic pool toy or garden hose that's often found in riesling wines. Once that aroma and flavor appeared, I couldn't get past it. It did make me pine for a nice glass of riesling, but certainly didn't improve my enjoyment of Field Day canned pumpkin.