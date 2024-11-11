Give Canned Pumpkin Some Extra Flavor With One Easy Step
There's a long list of canned goods that make cooking a lot easier, and canned pumpkin purée definitely makes the cut. Whether you just want a taste of fall, or don't have the will to cut a pumpkin (it truly takes effort), the canned version can be just as good in most recipes. And to bust one of the biggest canned good myths, canned pumpkin purée is actually more nutritionally dense than fresh pumpkin, containing more carotenoids and fiber, alongside its usual vitamins and nutrients. Nutrition aside, one category that canned pumpkin lacks in is flavor, since most pumpkin purées contain only pumpkin. Of course you can flavor it with other elements, but there's a hack to make your pumpkin tastier without any added ingredients.
Simmering your pumpkin briefly before adding it to your recipe will bring out more flavor and a thicker texture. Simply cook it in a saucepan on low heat until it's fragrant, making sure to continuously stir to avoid burning the pumpkin. There's no need to cook the pumpkin too long, since the aim is just to release its moisture and flavor. And remember to let it cool fully before adding it to your recipe!
Simmering your canned pumpkin does wonders
When you cook down pumpkin purée, you release some of its moisture. Since pumpkins contain more than 90% water, it's no surprise that purée straight from the can adds a soggy texture to your pumpkin pie or bread recipe. This method will evaporate some water content, making the pumpkin purée thicker. Without the excess water, the pumpkin's natural flavors can shine through. Simmering it lightly will also minimize any metallic flavor that might be present from the can.
If you're making a canned pumpkin recipe that requires spices, you can even add them while your purée is heating on the stove. Heating spices will bring out their oils, giving them a fragrant and flavorful boost in your pumpkin dish. While swapping out canned pumpkin for homemade pumpkin purée may be a mistake due to its even higher water content, simmering it the same way might help you get something closer to the canned stuff. Gone are the days of flavorless pumpkin soup or sloppy pumpkin pie!