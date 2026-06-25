This Is The Hands Down Best Grocery Store Private Label

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Once considered an inferior substitute for name-brand products, private label brands have evolved over the years from budget-friendly alternatives to consumers' top picks at major grocery retailers. Store brands offer more than just value; they provide quality products that maintain their affordability while appealing to the needs of today's savvy shoppers. Some private labels have such loyal fanbases that people choose them over their more popular, nationally recognized counterparts. But when it comes to a store's own products, the top brand in our ranking is Walmart's Great Value, which was the hands-down best.

Walmart's Great Value brand, which was launched in 1993, encompasses everything from toothbrushes to organic extra virgin olive oil. Today, the brand has nearly 10,000 products to its name. It's well-known that grocery stores source their private label products from larger national brands, and Walmart's Great Value line is no exception. It's clear they have chosen quality partners to create their products.

Another reason the brand might be so popular is that Walmart does a good job of keeping costs low while also listening to its customers and adapting as consumers' needs change, so it's no surprise that Great Value items can be found in 87% of American households. An example of its ability to listen is Walmart's announcement that by January 2027, it will remove all synthetic dyes from its foods.