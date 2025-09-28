10 Creative Ways To Use Canned Pumpkin
Now that fall is here, you're about to see pumpkins just about everywhere — grocery stores, cafes, restaurants, farmers' markets ... you name it. Some of you might stick to getting your pumpkin fix at cafes and restaurants this fall. But those of you who are really into cooking or baking might instead consider making your own fall-favorite treats, like pumpkin-flavored coffee, pumpkin spice bread, or a signature pumpkin pie. Of course, cutting up a whole pumpkin can be a struggle. Instead, many of you might prefer this much easier option for your cooking adventures: canned pumpkin.
While it is the convenient alternative, you might think there's only so much you can make with canned pumpkin since it's pre-cooked and pureed. But what if we told you that's really not the case? Canned pumpkin is actually a lot more versatile than most people imagine it to be, and more often than not, it isn't used to its full potential.
For instance, did you know you can add it to chili or make a pizza crust with it? Yes, it's true! And these are just two examples. There are plenty of other creative ways to use canned pumpkin, all of which will leave you pleasantly surprised. Stick around if you'd like to make the most of your stock of canned pumpkin this fall. These ideas will be a refreshing change from the same old pumpkin-flavored goodies you make every year.
Turn it into baba ghanoush
When you think of Mediterranean dips, hummus must be the first one that comes to your mind. We don't blame you for that, as the chickpea-based dip is very popular. But if you're into exploring underrated dishes, baba ghanoush is a Mediterranean dip you should try at least once. Baba ghanoush is traditionally made with grilled eggplant flesh, garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and olive oil. But the dip can be customized, so you can definitely make a delicious baba ghanoush with canned pumpkin.
To make pumpkin baba ghanoush, combine canned pumpkin with tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, and garlic until it forms a slightly chunky paste. Since baba ghanoush is made with grilled or broiled eggplant, and grilling canned pumpkin isn't possible, you can use charred garlic cloves instead of raw ones to add a smoky flavor to the dip. Smoked paprika is also a fantastic option, but if you want to try something really fancy, give liquid smoke a go. You only need a drop!
We'd recommend adding fresh herbs like parsley and cilantro to amp up the flavor further. You can also add a pinch of the classic Mediterranean spice sumac for a bright citrusy finish. The best way to serve baba ghanoush is by drizzling some olive oil on top and garnishing it with pomegranate seeds, nuts, or even roasted pumpkin seeds. You only need some warm pita bread on the side to make it a complete Mediterranean-style meal.
Make a pizza crust with it
Okay, we get it; a pumpkin-flavored pizza base may sound slightly weird. But since people already make pizza crusts with cauliflower, why leave canned pumpkin behind? It will give your pizza a subtly sweet and earthy flavor that tastes surprisingly good. Plus, you can use canned pumpkin to make different types of crusts that fit every diet.
One of the easiest ways to make a pizza base with canned pumpkin is to add it to regular pizza dough. Just replace the liquid ingredient with pumpkin puree, then go ahead and make the pizza dough as you usually would. To balance the flavor out, use umami-rich toppings like prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, and caramelized onions. Also consider using smoked mozzarella cheese or other flavored cheese along with regular mozzarella.
Now, for those of you who would like a gluten-free option, you can mix canned pumpkin with coconut flour, almond meal, some psyllium husk, olive oil, eggs, and a few basic herbs and spices until it forms a dough. You can also use a combination of oat flour, chia seeds, and rolled oats if you'd like. Since there is no yeast in this type of rustic dough, you don't need to rest it for hours. You'll want to bake your gluten-free pizza crusts by themselves for a bit to let them set before topping with ingredients and baking again.
Add it to chili
You might be wondering if adding canned pumpkin to chili is actually a good idea. Pumpkin is naturally sweet, while this all-American dish is typically savory with a kick of heat. Well, it is a good idea, and believe it or not, that sweetness gels perfectly with the complex flavors of a chili.
To make pumpkin chili, first sauté onions and garlic. Once they turn translucent, add dry spices like paprika, cumin, black pepper, and cinnamon, then toss in vegetables like bell peppers and celery, followed by the meat of your choice. Turkey, beef, and pork sausage are all great options, but you can experiment with other types. You can also make a vegetarian or vegan chili if you prefer. When you're adding tomatoes, beans, stock, and spices to the chili base, also add canned pumpkin. Its sweetness will balance out the acidity of the tomatoes and also tone down the heat. Just make sure you don't add too much, as that might alter the flavor more than you'd like. If the chili tastes a little too sweet, add some more cayenne pepper and paprika.
Technically, the pumpkin puree will help thicken the chili. But if it still somehow ends up a bit too thin, there's no need to worry. You can easily thicken your chili just by mashing some of the beans you added to it earlier.
Use it to make spicy Indian pakoras
Pakoras are Indian fritters with a crispy texture and a spicy flavor. They're exceptionally versatile and can be made with various ingredients. So, why not let canned pumpkin join the fun? That said, if you've ever made pakoras before, you might wonder how canned pumpkin could be used in the recipe, as it has a mushy texture. Well, there are a few ways to go about it.
The first method simply involves adding canned pumpkin to the pakora batter. For that, mix gram flour, rice flour, pumpkin puree, chopped green chiles, cayenne pepper, turmeric, cumin powder, salt, and chopped cilantro with a little bit of water. Once you have a smooth batter, dip sliced or chopped veggies in it. Then, pick them up with a fork, drop them in hot oil, and fry until the pakoras turn golden brown. You can also opt for protein-rich options instead of vegetables. Chicken, fish, or even Indian cottage cheese (paneer) are all great alternatives. Canned pumpkin will give your pakoras a slightly sweet and earthy flavor and also tone down the heat.
If you're willing to put in some extra effort, make a dough by mixing canned pumpkin with all-purpose flour and spices. After that, form little balls out of the dough, dip them in a batter made with all the ingredients mentioned earlier (except canned pumpkin), and deep-fry. You can also air-fry your pakoras for a healthier version, but make sure your batter is slightly thick so it doesn't drip.
Amp up some gnocchi
You can easily elevate homemade gnocchi by replacing the usual boiled and mashed potatoes with canned pumpkin to make a delicious fall-inspired Italian meal. Preparing this dish is an absolute breeze, which is a plus.
Other than the canned pumpkin itself, you only need four other basic ingredients to make this gnocchi: flour, eggs, salt, and pepper. You can also add Parmesan cheese for a slight nutty flavor, along with a bit of ricotta for creaminess. Mix all these ingredients to form a smooth dough, but don't over-knead, as that will turn the final product chewy instead of soft. Additionally, you also need to be careful and not add too much canned pumpkin to the dough, as that will turn it overly tacky and difficult to work with. Also, strain any excess liquid through a fine mesh strainer or a cheesecloth before using the canned pumpkin if it's too watery.
Once your dough is ready, roll it out on a flat surface dusted with flour, cut small square portions, and cook them in boiling water until they float (which should roughly take a minute or two). You can also upgrade your gnocchi by roasting them for a crispy texture on the outside. Sauté them with some butter, chopped garlic, and sage before serving. If you want to go all out with the fall flavor, toss the gnocchi in a sauce made with canned pumpkin and coconut broth.
Whip up a pumpkin pesto
A classic pesto is made with a pretty standard set of ingredients like basil, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil. But who said you can't get creative with this sauce? If you really want to use canned pumpkin in an unusual way and try something new at the same time, you need to give pumpkin pesto a shot. This sauce turns out so amazing that you'll wonder why you never thought of making it earlier.
There are two main ways to whip up a pumpkin pesto. The first method is making it from scratch, and for that, you just need to toss canned pumpkin in a food processor with garlic, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. To give your pumpkin pesto some texture, you can either add pine nuts or roasted pumpkin seeds. This pumpkin pesto will have a sweet, earthy, and nutty flavor. You can toss pasta in it, add it to salads, and even use it as a spread for sandwiches.
As an easier alternative, a Reddit hack simply suggests mixing equal parts store-bought pesto and canned pumpkin. It may sound slightly odd, but many people seem to love it, with one Redditor commenting, "... Perfect dish for this time of year. Comes together easy and [people] love it." Well, all we have to say is, you'll never know how this version of pumpkin pesto tastes unless you try it out.
Make pumpkin soufflé
Given how versatile soufflés can be, it's obvious that making one with canned pumpkin is a good idea. This classic French treat can be a great change from the usual pumpkin-flavored desserts. Plus, it'll make you feel fancy.
If you've already made any sort of French soufflé before, you'll definitely nail this one as the process remains the same. At its heart, the process combines a pumpkin base with whipped egg whites to create that signature light, fluffy texture. Then, the key is handling the batter gently so the soufflé rises properly in the oven — mixing too vigorously is one of the most common mistakes people make when cooking a soufflé.
For something that's less involved, you can opt for a sort of "mock" soufflé instead. A pumpkin soufflé casserole is made all in one pan, skipping some of the more delicate techniques — and the ramekins. It's based on a straightforward pumpkin batter that bakes up into a soft, cake-like dessert.
Use it to make a creamy curry
While there are plenty of types of curries out there, most folks seem to only know about a few standard ones like butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, korma, or saag. The ones from Southern Indian states are, sadly, usually overlooked. But if you want to switch up from the same old and really try some underrated Indian food, you need to give a South Indian curry made with pumpkin and coconut milk a shot.
Traditionally, this dish calls for fresh pumpkin. But canned pumpkin works fine too, as long as it's completely sugar-free. Start by tempering mustard seeds in hot oil, then toss in slit green chiles and onions. You can skip the green chiles if you can't handle heat. Once the onions turn translucent, add the canned pumpkin. Then, pour in coconut milk to tone down the heat and give the curry a lovely creamy finish. Make sure you don't simmer it for too long, or the coconut milk will split.
In the meantime, temper some more mustard seeds along with curry leaves in hot oil, and pour that over the curry once it has simmered at low heat for a few minutes. Serve it with steaming hot rice and papadum (also called Indian chips by some) to enjoy an authentic South Indian meal.
Whip up a simple marinade
We bet you've tried plenty of marinade recipes so far. But ever made one with canned pumpkin? If your answer is no, this is your chance to give it a go. Canned pumpkin may seem like an unusual addition to marinades, given its sweet and mellow flavor. But when mixed with the right ingredients, it can really amp up meat, poultry, or even veggies.
Making a pumpkin marinade is a simple task, as you only need to mix canned pumpkin with olive oil, honey, vinegar, salt, and a few basic spices like paprika, cayenne pepper, and black pepper powder. Add a spoonful of brown sugar to the mix for a malty flavor that gels perfectly with the rest of the ingredients. You can also give the marinade a zing of pumpkin spice flavors by adding ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon, and cloves. Alternatively, just mix in a dash of store-bought pumpkin pie spice. Also consider replacing white vinegar with apple cider vinegar for a fruity finish. These are just some ways to customize the marinade; you can also add umami-rich sauces or various other spices to elevate it further. Your imagination is the only limit here!
Once it's ready, go ahead and toss in whatever you fancy! Just let the marinade work its magic for at least one hour before you move on to cooking the meat, poultry, or veggies.
Make a spread for the best grilled cheese sandwich
Even though there are plenty of unexpected ways to upgrade grilled cheese, adding pumpkin to it is often overlooked. Canned pumpkin's sweetness can complement salty cheese effortlessly, making it the perfect addition to a grilled cheese sandwich. So, it's definitely worth trying this recipe.
Of course, we don't suggest using canned pumpkin as-is, as the flavor would end up being slightly one-note. Instead, make a simple spread by mixing it up with Dijon mustard, as that'll add a bit of heat. In case you aren't a fan of mustard and would prefer a creamier spread, mix canned pumpkin with goat cheese. Toss in cayenne pepper, black pepper powder, and a pinch of salt to boost the spread's flavor. As for the cheese, we'd recommend using a combination of mild and sharp cheddar along with flavored mozzarella for a cheese pull.
Customize the sandwich further by choosing your favorite type of bread. Standard white or whole-wheat bread are both good options. But for a pumpkin-flavored experience throughout, go with pumpkin bread slices. Also, consider adding sliced apples to your sandwich to add a crunchy texture, along with sage leaves for extra flavor. Once you've chosen your favorite spread, bread, toppings, and cheese, all you have to do is assemble the sandwich and grill it as you usually would.