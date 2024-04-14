The Nutritional Advantage To Buying Canned Pumpkin Over Fresh

It's often thought that you need to sacrifice quality and some nutritional value when opting for canned foods over fresh. And while this might be true for a lot of canned products, it's not for one: Pumpkin. It might be hard to believe, but there are a few advantages to buying canned pumpkin versus the fresh alternative. Namely, canned pumpkin has a higher nutritional value. This is because all the pumpkin flesh is scooped out and separated from the excess water before being canned. This means there's generally a higher concentration of fiber and protein in canned pumpkin compared to fresh.

While fresh pumpkin has extra water, strings, seeds, and other ingredients that make it less than ideal to whip into a purée, canned pumpkin is simply 100% cooked and mashed pumpkin, offering concentrated nutrients, flavor, and a deeper color. Canned goods might get a bad rap, with many choices packed with added sodium and sugars. However, canned pumpkin is a whole different thing entirely, offering the benefits of both convenience and nutritional value.