What To Know Before Freezing Canned Pumpkin
Canned pumpkin is a great shortcut for pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, and other spice-flavored recipes and desserts. However, if your recipe calls for less than a full can, or if you're cooking for only one or two people, you may find yourself with some leftovers. According to the USDA, low-acid canned foods such as pumpkin puree can be kept in a container in the fridge for three to four days. But if you don't plan on using it again within that time period, there's another way to preserve the remaining content in the can — freeze it.
Doing so reduces waste and allows you to get the most from your food, maximizing the money you initially spent. So, there's no need to shy away from recipes that won't use a full can; simply follow some considerations when freezing this ingredient to ensure it lasts as long as possible and is easy to thaw and use down the road. The biggest tip: portion it out.
How to freeze canned pumpkin
The most important thing to keep in mind is that canned pumpkin should be broken up into portions before freezing. This makes it easier to use in the future since smaller portions thaw more quickly, and it allows you to thaw only as much as you plan to use at a given time. Separate portions can be frozen using individual freezer bags, which can then sit as is until ready for use. Alternatively, leftover pumpkin puree can be frozen in a muffin tin or ice cube tray to create solid portions, then removed and placed in one larger freezer bag. This method ensures more evenly-sized portions and results in less plastic waste, too.
In addition, be sure to measure the pumpkin in each portion and label the bags with this information. This step will make it so much easier to make a recipe that calls for an exact quantity.
When it's time to use your frozen pumpkin puree, be sure to thaw it completely. Pumpkin can't be incorporated into a recipe if it's frozen, especially when baking or adding to mixtures that will be applied over heat. As long as you've pre-portioned your pumpkin, thawing shouldn't take too much time, and you can use the microwave in a pinch.
Ways to use frozen canned pumpkin
Even if you have no plans to make pumpkin pie again until the fall, it's still worth saving that leftover canned puree. There are plenty of ways to use this versatile ingredient for baking bread, muffins, or cookies any time of the year (these comforting treats taste great outside of the autumn season, too). Pumpkin is also great in soups, chili, and, of course, coffee (just see the popularity of the Pumpkin Spice Latte). Anywhere a dash of cinnamon or spices might amplify a dish, you can try adding pumpkin as well.
There are plenty of unconventional uses for pumpkin, too. Believe it or not, pumpkin puree makes a great egg substitute whether you are vegan or just need something when you've run out. In addition, as long as your can contains 100% pumpkin, you could mix it into your dog's food. According to the American Kennel Club, pumpkin contains a lot of fiber that can help with your pets' digestion, and it has a good number of essential vitamins and minerals. With all these uses, there's no reason to throw out your leftovers next time.