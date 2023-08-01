What To Know Before Freezing Canned Pumpkin

The most important thing to keep in mind is that canned pumpkin should be broken up into portions before freezing. This makes it easier to use in the future since smaller portions thaw more quickly, and it allows you to thaw only as much as you plan to use at a given time. Separate portions can be frozen using individual freezer bags, which can then sit as is until ready for use. Alternatively, leftover pumpkin puree can be frozen in a muffin tin or ice cube tray to create solid portions, then removed and placed in one larger freezer bag. This method ensures more evenly-sized portions and results in less plastic waste, too.

In addition, be sure to measure the pumpkin in each portion and label the bags with this information. This step will make it so much easier to make a recipe that calls for an exact quantity.

When it's time to use your frozen pumpkin puree, be sure to thaw it completely. Pumpkin can't be incorporated into a recipe if it's frozen, especially when baking or adding to mixtures that will be applied over heat. As long as you've pre-portioned your pumpkin, thawing shouldn't take too much time, and you can use the microwave in a pinch.