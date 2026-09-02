8 Walmart Kitchen Must-Haves To Look For In September 2026

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Summer is wrapping up. For some, that's frightening — whether it's the back-to-school kind of scary or getting-ready-for-Halloween type of haunting. Others may be mourning the end of beach season. No matter how you feel about it, September has replaced August atop your computer's calendar. While the lighting and temperature never change inside the big box stores, the displays certainly do. We've tracked down a host of new Walmart goodies for your kitchen to keep an eye out for next time you go shopping.

In case you missed it, in August 2026, a bevy of new kitchen necessities hit the shelves at Walmart, and most are still available. For September, we found a playful cookie jar, a baby pink slow cooker, a meat grinder, a glass sipper covered in ghosts, a French press, nice kitchen towels, and a stainless steel cutting board. Some of the items are even themed for the upcoming haunting season. (This is your warning that there are cartoon ghosts ahead.) Please keep in mind that prices and availability vary from region to region, and some products may only be found on Walmart's website for delivery.