8 Walmart Kitchen Must-Haves To Look For In September 2026
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Summer is wrapping up. For some, that's frightening — whether it's the back-to-school kind of scary or getting-ready-for-Halloween type of haunting. Others may be mourning the end of beach season. No matter how you feel about it, September has replaced August atop your computer's calendar. While the lighting and temperature never change inside the big box stores, the displays certainly do. We've tracked down a host of new Walmart goodies for your kitchen to keep an eye out for next time you go shopping.
In case you missed it, in August 2026, a bevy of new kitchen necessities hit the shelves at Walmart, and most are still available. For September, we found a playful cookie jar, a baby pink slow cooker, a meat grinder, a glass sipper covered in ghosts, a French press, nice kitchen towels, and a stainless steel cutting board. Some of the items are even themed for the upcoming haunting season. (This is your warning that there are cartoon ghosts ahead.) Please keep in mind that prices and availability vary from region to region, and some products may only be found on Walmart's website for delivery.
Way to Celebrate Halloween Ghost Dog Ceramic Cookie Jar
This cute dog may be wearing a ghost costume and holding a pumpkin bucket to go trick-or-treating, but you'll be the one getting the treats. This cookie jar holds a little over two liters of cookies, candies, chocolates — you name it. Stay on theme and use it to store dog treats for your pup. Not a dog person? Don't worry, it's also available as a cat in a pumpkin costume.
A Way to Celebrate Halloween Ghost Dog Ceramic Cookie Jar runs for $12.97 at your local Walmart.
Paris Hilton 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker
Whether it's to add a pop of pink to your kitchen or to match a theme in your new apartment, this baby pink slow cooker will make a statement on your counter as it works away to make a rich chili. Ladling a hearty fall stew, or any of our top recipes for a slow cooker, out of Paris Hilton-branded kitchenware is sure to get you looks. The design comes in regular pink or pink with cherries.
Find the Paris Hilton 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker at Walmart for $44.97.
Manual Meat Grinder
Let's be honest, with all the fears about the quality of beef right now, it may be wise to buy from a local butcher and just grind your own. Meat grinders used to be a standard tool for many at-home cooks, and, with sweeping cuts to the USDA's ability to inspect our food, it may be time for this bit of kitchen equipment to make a return. With this, you'll know exactly what's in every sausage or burger patty you eat.
Order this Manual Meat Grinder from Walmart for $35.89.
Way to Celebrate Halloween Mixed Ghost Glass Can Sipper Tumbler
Sip your iced pumpkin spice lattes in seasonal style with this 20-ounce glass tumbler with a plastic lid and straw. The designs include cartoon ghosts, candy corn, cats, or dancing skeletons, and will signal to everyone that Halloween is your season! This glass is hand-wash only and can only take cold drinks, so put that hot water elsewhere. Instead, use our tips for making the best batch of iced coffee to sip from this tumbler.
Find a two-pack of the Way to Celebrate Halloween Mixed Ghost Glass Can Sipper Tumbler at your nearest Walmart for $7.48.
GPED French Press Coffee Maker
If you don't have a French press, now's the time to pick one up. This one isn't anything special, but it doesn't need to be. In fact, we think that the humble French press is still one of the best ways to make coffee. As with any French press made with borosilicate glass to withstand the full range from hot to cold, this model is dishwasher safe.
The GPED French Press Coffee Maker is only available online and can be purchased from the Walmart website for $25.99.
BlenderBottle Classic 24 oz Pink Shaker Cup
Toss in protein powder plus your liquid of choice, and instead of waiting for it to blend, shake it on the go with this shaker cup with a coil ball. The cup comes with a leak-proof guarantee, which is essential for something full of liquid that you will be shaking by hand, potentially in your car. The lid has a flip cap and spout for easy drinking, and the bottle is wide-mouthed for easy cleaning.
Walmart carries the BlenderBottle Classic 24 oz Pink Shaker Cup for $8.88.
LANE LINEN 6 Piece 100% Cotton Dish Cloths and Towels Set
Every kitchen needs a stack of fresh dishcloths for whatever comes up. Chili spill? Bread rising in a basket? Hands all wet? Grab a dishcloth. This six-piece set comes in beige, blue, indigo, olive, red, grey, or white with a blue, grey, or green stripe. There's no need for paper towels in your kitchen when you can replace them with dishcloths you can use again and again.
The LANE LINEN 6 Piece 100% Cotton Dish Cloths and Towels Set can be found on Walmart's website for $11.99.
Choimix Stainless Steel Cutting Board with Lip
Made from stainless steel, this cutting board's lip is designed to rest on the edge of your countertop for added stability while chopping vegetables or kneading dough. The thin material makes it easy to store and only needs a quick rinse to get everything off, thanks to stainless steel's non-porous surface. Three sizes are available: 12"x12", 12"x16", and 16"x20", so you'll be sure to find the right board for your countertop.
The 12x16 Choimix Stainless Steel Cutting Board with Lip can be purchased on the Walmart website for $30.36.