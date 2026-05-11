Many Home Cooks Used To Own This Cast-Iron Kitchen Tool — Now It's Rare To Find It Anywhere

Contemporary kitchens are home to all sorts of modern tools like sleek silicone-coated spatulas, slinky meat thermometers, and slimline immersion blenders that make cooking faster, easier, and perhaps even a little more fun. However, back in the day, a cook's tools had a rough-and-ready quality that made them less attractive to the eye. While these unrefined gadgets had a no-nonsense aesthetic, they served their purpose well. One such tool was the cast-iron meat grinder, which gave home cooks heaps more flexibility when creating quick-cook dishes, such as burgers, casseroles, and Sloppy Joes. It's rare to find these gizmos in a present-day kitchen, but they did earn their keep during their tenure.

Cast-iron meat grinders were heavy-duty tools that were sturdy and tough. One of the retro appliances that time forgot, they were secured to kitchen countertops with a clamp and had a handle or crank at the back and a funnel at the top. Cooks would put chunks of meat inside the funnel, manually turn the crank, and watch as the ground meat would be forced through a grinding plate and reappear through a round aperture at the front. Made by businesses like the Enterprise Manufacturing Company and Spong back in the mid-19th century, they allowed people to grind meat to their liking and add in extras, like herbs and seasonings, at the same time. It also gave them control over the quality of the final product because they could introduce some flavorful fat into the blend. You can still find some of these antique models online.