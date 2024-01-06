Why The Humble French Press Is Still One Of The Best Ways To Brew Coffee

For many of us, starting the day without a cup of coffee is almost unthinkable. The deep brown caffeinated beverage is a great way to physically warm up your body and stimulate your mind. Though there are multiple effective ways to brew coffee, every person seems to have a unique preference. However, the quality of your cup of joe depends heavily on the method you use.

Before making your next mug of coffee, you should consider investing in a French press. A French press is a simple tool that comprises a mesh plunger and (usually) a glass cylinder with a spout. It allows you to combine ground coffee with hot water, using the mesh part to separate the two once the brewing is complete. It is a humble tool that requires no electricity or battery to use. You simply need to boil some water and have access to ground coffee, and it only takes a few minutes (somewhere between three and eight, depending on who you ask). It results in a wonderfully flavorful cup of brewed coffee.