Top Tips For Making The Absolute Best Batched Iced Coffee

Humankind has been enjoying tea for more than 2,000 years (andperhaps even longer), which makes coffee a relative newcomer on the world stage. Depending on the sources (and whether or not the truly fascinating stories around the ancient history of coffee are true), people have only been brewing up a cup of joe to start their days for between 500 and 1,000 years. It's only fairly recently that iced coffee has seen a surge in popularity, and honestly, we're wondering why it didn't happen sooner, but it could be because people are intimidated by making it at home.

Daily Meal reached out to Jee Choe, the coffee and tea specialist behind the blog Oh, How Civilized, for advice on making a batch of iced coffee and keeping it on hand. She gave us some invaluable tips — starting with some words of wisdom that will help you avoid one of the biggest pitfalls of iced coffee.

"When it comes to making iced coffee from a French press or a drip, the biggest mistake is not making a strong enough coffee," she told us. And it makes sense! Because you're serving it over ice, there's the potential for turning your delicious cup of iced coffee into some vaguely coffee-flavored cold water. Fortunately, she's shared more tips to help you make the best batch of iced coffee.