8 Walmart Kitchen Must-Haves To Look For In August 2026

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We are already halfway through August, and summer has about a month left. In case you missed it, Walmart had some strong deals last month on all sorts of great summer foods. Now, since September is only a few weeks away, this of course means that it's time to start planning for Halloween! Pumpkin and Halloween-themed items are starting to appear in Walmart's aisles like a jump scare.

Don't worry though, not every new kitchen item at Walmart this August is preparing you for October and beyond. We dug through the superstore's catalogue to find some goods to catch your eye, such as marble coasters, cute little pumpkin cocottes, attractive linen napkins, stoneware pitchers, etched plates, autumnal tumblers, a large drink dispenser, and an eco-friendly serving bowl set. All the items are either Walmart's private-label (like Mainstays), or are from brands exclusive to the company (like Better Homes and Gardens). Don't worry, the usual Walmart deals, such as these kitchen tools that cost under $10, are still around. Keep in mind that availability and prices vary across regions.