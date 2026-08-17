8 Walmart Kitchen Must-Haves To Look For In August 2026
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We are already halfway through August, and summer has about a month left. In case you missed it, Walmart had some strong deals last month on all sorts of great summer foods. Now, since September is only a few weeks away, this of course means that it's time to start planning for Halloween! Pumpkin and Halloween-themed items are starting to appear in Walmart's aisles like a jump scare.
Don't worry though, not every new kitchen item at Walmart this August is preparing you for October and beyond. We dug through the superstore's catalogue to find some goods to catch your eye, such as marble coasters, cute little pumpkin cocottes, attractive linen napkins, stoneware pitchers, etched plates, autumnal tumblers, a large drink dispenser, and an eco-friendly serving bowl set. All the items are either Walmart's private-label (like Mainstays), or are from brands exclusive to the company (like Better Homes and Gardens). Don't worry, the usual Walmart deals, such as these kitchen tools that cost under $10, are still around. Keep in mind that availability and prices vary across regions.
BHG MARBL COASTERS
These marble coasters from Better Homes & Gardens will protect your tabletop in style. The off-white, neutral tones will fit any home décor. The coasters have a 4.9-star rating on the Walmart website with multiple customers calling them "elegant." Other reviewers call them "heavy duty," which is to be expected since they are made of marble. They fit most glasses and include a raised edge to help keep your drink in place.
Each BHG MARBL coaster is for sale at Walmart for $8.97.
Better Homes & Gardens 8-ounce Green Figural Pumpkin Stoneware Cocotte with Lid
Cute, little baking dishes with lids shaped like pumpkins, the stoneware cocottes are just waiting for you to start thinking about Thanksgiving. Only 4.25 inches tall, the baking dishes are sized for individual desserts. They are dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe (up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit), so you can feel comfortable baking your dessert right in them.
The Better Homes & Gardens 8-ounce Green Figural Pumpkin Stoneware Cocotte with Lid are available from Walmart in green or cream in packs of three for $17.92.
Better Homes & Gardens Upstate 20 x 20 Plaid Cotton Linen Cloth Napkin
Reusable napkins are not just eco-friendly — they bring an air of class to the table as well. These plaid cotton-linen mix napkins come in harvest colors of deep red and yellow, well-suited for meals this fall. Each napkin is 20 inches by 20 inches. Nice linens like reusable napkins and tablecloths can easily be stored in an attractive chest of drawers in your kitchen.
The Better Homes & Gardens Upstate 20" x 20" Plaid Cotton Linen Cloth Napkin comes in a pack of four for $7.68.
Better Homes & Gardens Edith Vine Floral 59.5-ounce Stoneware Pitcher
Made from glazed stoneware with an attractive autumnal floral pattern of red, yellow, and green, this pitcher holds just under 2 liters of iced tea, water, or juice. It is dishwasher and microwave safe, so it can handle hot liquids as well. It has a 4.9-star rating on Walmart's website, with people giving shoutouts for its attractive, vintage look and light weight.
The Better Homes & Gardens Edith Vine Floral 59.5-ounce Stoneware Pitcher is available at Walmart for $14.97.
Mainstays 10.5 inch Round Plastic Etched Halloween Haunted House Plate
Made from BPA-free plastic, these plates come with different Halloween-themed etchings and colors of a bat (black), skeleton (purple), haunted house (green), or pumpkin (orange). The plates are both microwave and dishwasher (top-rack only) safe. Reviewers on the website give the plates a 4.9-star rating, with one writing: "I think all these themed Mainstays plates are fun." Customers especially appreciate the low price for the plates.
Pick up a Mainstays 10.5 inch Round Plastic Etched Halloween Haunted House Plate for only $0.50 each.
Mainstays 26-ounce Round Plastic Etched Pumpkin Tumbler
Mainstays continues the Halloween theme with these tumblers in four different etching and color combos: pumpkin (orange), skeleton (purple), bat (black), and haunted house (green). Pair them with the plates for a playful Halloween lunch or dinner, or set them next to the punch bowl of witches' brew. These cups are microwave and dishwasher (top-rack only) safe and made from BPA-free plastic. Each cup holds 26 fluid ounces. If you have a Halloween cup collection, these are an essential addition.
The Mainstays 26-ounce Round Plastic Etched Pumpkin Tumblers are $0.50 each at your local Walmart.
Better Homes & Gardens Glass 2-Gallon Beverage Dispenser with Wood Lid
Summer is not over yet, and the heat will likely last well into fall, so you may still need a way to serve cool beverages at gatherings. This 2-gallon dispenser is made of glass with a wooden lid and a stainless steel spigot. Fill it with ice water, iced tea, or even cold brew for a brunch party. As long as it's cold (no hot drinks), this dispenser will be just right. Okay, smoothies and milkshakes will struggle to come through the spigot. Hand wash only.
This Better Homes & Gardens Glass 2-Gallon Beverage Dispenser with Wood Lid is for sale for $19.97 only at Walmart.
Mainstays Black 4-Piece Eco-Friendly Recycled Plastic Ribbed Serve Bowl Set
Available in black or blue, these serving bowls are made out of 70% post-consumer recycled water bottles. The material is BPA-free, food safe, non-toxic, not porous, and dishwasher-safe. The set comes with two bowls with lids, one 10.45 inches wide and 4.4 inches deep and the other 9 inches wide and 3.87 inches deep. Perfect for bringing a medium or big salad to work for lunch or or a potluck.
The Mainstays Black 4-Piece Eco-Friendly Recycled Plastic Ribbed Serve Bowl Set is only at Walmart for $11.88.