Transform Bland Breakfast Potatoes With These 14 Seasonings

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A master of potatoes can create incredible textures. Fried and crispy on the outside with fluffy, custardy interiors are the hallmarks of a perfect breakfast potato. And while there are many varieties of the spud to choose from that will provide different textures, if you aren't flavoring your home fries, you're missing out. Potatoes' mild, starchy flavor is a perfect vehicle for seasoning, and we've picked 14 that are a must-try.

Before you add any fun flavors, you want to ensure the potatoes are properly seasoned with salt. Boiling them in salt water before frying makes all the other flavors you add come through clearly. Make the water taste like the ocean to get your potatoes to be properly seasoned all the way through. You can't oversalt the pot; the potato will absorb as much salt as it can, and the rest stays in the water at the end. You can move beyond salt, too. In fact, our tip of boiling potatoes in broth before mashing them works well before frying them, too. Doing so allows you to beat up the edges a bit, giving more surface area for the oil to fry and crisp up. Once the potatoes are ready to fry, it's time to decide on your seasoning.