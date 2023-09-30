The Secret Ingredient For The Most Flavorful Mashed Potatoes Ever

Mashed potatoes are hard not to love. First of all, they taste great. Secondly, what family gathering or holiday would be complete without a plate of buttery mashed potatoes and gravy? If you are hosting an upcoming gathering and want to blow your relatives and friends away with your creamy and flavorful mash, then there is one secret ingredient that can help you take your mashed potatoes to the next level: Chicken stock.

Specifically, by boiling your potatoes in a mixture of chicken stock and water, you can easily infuse them with flavor that is not too overwhelming but just enough to add an extra oomph to the dish. The light undertone of chickeny deliciousness will impress your guests while also keeping them guessing about what your secret ingredient is. To make the dish extra velvety smooth, you can mash the stock-infused boiled potatoes with cream or half and half. You can also add in a little more of the chicken stock and water mixture to bring out some extra flavor.