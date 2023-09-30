The Secret Ingredient For The Most Flavorful Mashed Potatoes Ever
Mashed potatoes are hard not to love. First of all, they taste great. Secondly, what family gathering or holiday would be complete without a plate of buttery mashed potatoes and gravy? If you are hosting an upcoming gathering and want to blow your relatives and friends away with your creamy and flavorful mash, then there is one secret ingredient that can help you take your mashed potatoes to the next level: Chicken stock.
Specifically, by boiling your potatoes in a mixture of chicken stock and water, you can easily infuse them with flavor that is not too overwhelming but just enough to add an extra oomph to the dish. The light undertone of chickeny deliciousness will impress your guests while also keeping them guessing about what your secret ingredient is. To make the dish extra velvety smooth, you can mash the stock-infused boiled potatoes with cream or half and half. You can also add in a little more of the chicken stock and water mixture to bring out some extra flavor.
How to make broth infused mashed potatoes
To make your own chicken stock mashed potatoes, the first thing you will need to decide is how much stock you want to use. Some recipes recommend using only chicken stock and no water, while others recommend using a mix of both. How much chicken stock is used will determine the strength and richness of the infused flavor. To figure out the perfect balance for you and your guests, you might have to experiment a bit with the ratio. The good news is that if your potatoes end up too chickeny, you can always add more cream while mashing. If they end up not flavorful enough, you can always add more stock.
Also, this recipe is not just limited to chicken stock. According to a TikToker who discussed her stock-infused mashed potato recipe in a now-viral video, you can use beef or chicken stock depending on what type of meat you are planning to make for the main dish. By pairing the type of stock you use with the other dishes that will be on the table, you can create a cohesive dinner spread.
@kingmecomedy
Reply to @katiebug918 hope this helps!! Try it out and let me know what you think!! ❤️❤️❤️
Ways to add even more flavor to your mashed taters
When adding flavor to mashed potatoes, you don't have to stop with boiling the potatoes in stock. In the previously mentioned TikTok video, the creator recommends also adding salt to the broth and adobo seasoning to the potatoes, but you can even take it a step further by adding spices to the chicken broth while you boil your potatoes. Garlic cloves and bay leaves are a great addition to the boiling broth and add another layer of subtle, yet delicious flavor. You can also take a page from Guy Fieri's book and add wasabi powder while mashing for an extra spicy kick. However, because wasabi powder can become overpowering very quickly, it's a good idea to only add a pinch.
It is also important to note that this recipe can be easily made vegan by swapping out the chicken or beef stock for vegetable stock. You can also use vegan milk or butter during the mashing process and top the potatoes with a rich and flavorful mushroom gravy. Either way, a little stock is a surefire way to impress everyone at the dinner table.