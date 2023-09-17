28 Delicious Ways To Use Ranch Seasoning

Flavored with zesty herbs, pungent garlic, and a punch of pepper, the condiment known simply as "ranch" most often takes the form of a dressing or a dip, often mixed with some combination of sour cream, mayonnaise, yogurt, and buttermilk. This magical combination of flavors came to be in the 1950s, when a man named Steve Henson came up with the powdered mix, which he and his wife later served to guests at their ranch. It got so popular that producing it became their main business, and the rest is history.

Ranch is now so much more than just a dressing mix. The flavor is something of its own entity, showing up in food products from chips to beverages (believe it or not, an official Hidden Valley Ranch-flavored eggnog hit the market a few years ago) – even Ranch-flavored ice cream. There's just something undeniably delicious about the blend of dried dill, parsley, chives, garlic, black pepper, and buttermilk powder. Whether you make your own mix or buy store-bought packets, there's really no end to what this seasoning can do. Here are some of its most delicious uses — so grab some and get ranching.