What Traditionally Goes Into Herbs De Provence?
Herbs de Provence is a seasoning blend that sounds fancy. Even better than sounding highbrow, this herby mixture makes everything it touches taste better, too. Comforting chicken and dumplings, fish, omelets, veggie-rich ratatouille, or even a log of goat cheese wrapped up in this blend can benefit from the many fragrant and savory flavors of herbs de Provence. No matter what you use it in, the taste is subtle, yet significant; the dish wouldn't be the same without it. What gives herbs de Provence this rich and versatile identity? There are eight herbs that are common to the French hillsides that comprise this mix.
Traditionally, herbs de Provence marked with the Label Rouge (a protected designation that ensures quality, authentic ingredients) starts with equal amounts of dried thyme, rosemary, oregano, and summer savory (a relative of mint). Some unorthodox variations will also include a little dried marjoram, basil, tarragon, and/or crushed bay leaf. While it has always been a secret weapon for the French, Julia Child gets the hat tip for defining it and making it a part of the American culinary dictionary when she included a recipe for a sautéed chicken dish called Poulet Sauté aux Herbs de Provence in her seminal cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."
Not all herbs de Provence come from France
Today, this herby mixture transcends French cooking. It's a bold ingredient twist for better green beans, will make your French fries the talk of the table, and is a delicious addition to pizzas and focaccia. If you plan on adding this dried herb mix to your meats, soups, stews, and veggies, it is best to add it at the beginning of the cooking process so the perfume and flavors can penetrate the ingredients and impart their taste.
Herbs de Provence is one of those underrated types of herbs you should be cooking with more often, and it has certainly been around long enough to get a firm footing in the American market. After all, the French blend started popping up Stateside in the 1970s, thanks to Julia Child. Still, it's important to note that unless you purchased this mix while vacationing in the South of France or bought a bottle of herbs de Provence that was imported, what you're using in your dishes is probably not from Provence. Instead, American-based companies will make their own commercial version of the blend, often including lavender (which is a less popular addition in a true French mix). This distinction means that herbs de Provence can taste very different across brands. Either way, they should each bring a bright herbaceous note to whatever you're cooking.