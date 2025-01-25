What Traditionally Goes Into Herbs De Provence?

Today, this herby mixture transcends French cooking. It's a bold ingredient twist for better green beans, will make your French fries the talk of the table, and is a delicious addition to pizzas and focaccia. If you plan on adding this dried herb mix to your meats, soups, stews, and veggies, it is best to add it at the beginning of the cooking process so the perfume and flavors can penetrate the ingredients and impart their taste.

Herbs de Provence is one of those underrated types of herbs you should be cooking with more often, and it has certainly been around long enough to get a firm footing in the American market. After all, the French blend started popping up Stateside in the 1970s, thanks to Julia Child. Still, it's important to note that unless you purchased this mix while vacationing in the South of France or bought a bottle of herbs de Provence that was imported, what you're using in your dishes is probably not from Provence. Instead, American-based companies will make their own commercial version of the blend, often including lavender (which is a less popular addition in a true French mix). This distinction means that herbs de Provence can taste very different across brands. Either way, they should each bring a bright herbaceous note to whatever you're cooking.