The Chinese Seasoning That's So Spicy Its Name Literally Means 'Numbing'

If you are in a Sichuan restaurant and you order something that contains the word "mala" in its name, you have been forewarned. You will most likely experience a tingling sensation in your mouth and a fair amount of heat. After all, the name of the mala spice blend literally means "numbing" (ma) and "spicy" (la) in Chinese. The numbing sensation comes from Sichuan peppercorns (which are the star ingredient for aromatic chili) and the spiciness comes from Sichuan peppers. Other mala ingredients vary but are likely to include chili bean paste, clove, garlic, cardamon, fennel, ginger, cinnamon, and salt.

Just how numbing and spicy is mala? The numbing sensation of Sichuan peppercorns is caused by a chemical called hydroxy-α-sanshool, which can have an intense effect. According to a 2013 study published in The Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the tingling effect of the chemical on peoples' lips creates the same vibration frequency as the power grid in most parts of the world. Sichuan chili peppers, meanwhile, are considered to be moderately spicy. On the Scoville Heat Scale, which measures the spiciness of peppers through their amount of burning capsaicin, Sichuan chili peppers generate an average of 50,000 to 75,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU). That puts this type of pepper on par with tabasco and cayenne peppers.