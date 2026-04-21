Jimmy Buffett Had This Chocolate Candy Bar On His Backstage Rider (But With A Twist)

Every successful entertainer has a unique document, known as a rider, detailing their security, hospitality, and dressing room needs. For instance, Aretha Franklin had a simple yet elevated rider, requiring an assortment of canapes, plenty of hot water, lemon and honey, while Cher requested M&Ms and nuts for her dressing room. Meanwhile, singer Jimmy Buffett had a lengthy backstage rider because it covered the needs of his band, crew, and entourage. One of the items on the list was a carton of Snickers bars, but what made this request more interesting was that the candy bars had to be frozen.

Now, a room temperature Snickers bar is already a thing of beauty — billed as a chocolate bar crammed with roasted peanuts, nougat, and caramel, coated with smooth milk chocolate, this sweet treat is crunchy, chewy, and melty in every bite. So why delay all that gratification and go through the hassle of freezing it?

Firstly, freezing Snickers bars solidifies the caramel inside, which makes them even chewier. Meanwhile, the frozen peanuts turn crunchier, lending the confection a brittle-like quality, and as the chocolate coating hardens, the entire Snickers takes longer to eat and melt in the mouth, which prolongs all the enjoyment.