Jimmy Buffett Had This Chocolate Candy Bar On His Backstage Rider (But With A Twist)
Every successful entertainer has a unique document, known as a rider, detailing their security, hospitality, and dressing room needs. For instance, Aretha Franklin had a simple yet elevated rider, requiring an assortment of canapes, plenty of hot water, lemon and honey, while Cher requested M&Ms and nuts for her dressing room. Meanwhile, singer Jimmy Buffett had a lengthy backstage rider because it covered the needs of his band, crew, and entourage. One of the items on the list was a carton of Snickers bars, but what made this request more interesting was that the candy bars had to be frozen.
Now, a room temperature Snickers bar is already a thing of beauty — billed as a chocolate bar crammed with roasted peanuts, nougat, and caramel, coated with smooth milk chocolate, this sweet treat is crunchy, chewy, and melty in every bite. So why delay all that gratification and go through the hassle of freezing it?
Firstly, freezing Snickers bars solidifies the caramel inside, which makes them even chewier. Meanwhile, the frozen peanuts turn crunchier, lending the confection a brittle-like quality, and as the chocolate coating hardens, the entire Snickers takes longer to eat and melt in the mouth, which prolongs all the enjoyment.
Freeze your Snickers in the original packaging
If you want to try frozen Snickers bars, keep them in their original wrappers to prevent them from absorbing any odors emanating from the other foods in your freezer. You can freeze full-size bars or select fun-size ones for a smaller hit of frozen chocolate. Once you've sampled the yummy result, you may not find chilled Snickers bars so weird anymore. You might even be open to trying other unusual ways to enjoy them (enter the Snickers salad, a combo of chopped apples, Cool Whip, chopped chunks of Snickers, and vanilla instant pudding).
Along with the frozen Snickers bars, Jimmy Buffett's rider also requested a sit-down dinner service for 60 people, which had to include proper tablecloths and silverware. While this might seem diva-ish at first glance, there was a heartwarming reason behind the ask. "Please make a special effort for the dinner service," stated the rider (available to view on The Smoking Gun). "This is the time for band and crew to be together and enjoy a home-cooked meal that will make them want to stay on the road forever." The dishes had to include a homemade chicken soup, one chicken, one meat and seafood entree, brown rice, salad, and vegetables, as well as bread rolls, butter, and various desserts. The drinks included iced tea, coffee, milk, and water in addition to 30 cases of Corona beer. The band itself also requested honey and lemon for the dressing room on top of tonic water, soda, and orange juice.