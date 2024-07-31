Real Vs Fake Peanut Butter: What's The Difference?

People go nuts for peanut butter. And why wouldn't they? There are so many things you can do with peanut butter, it boggles the mind. This thick, creamy condiment complements a plethora of food products including celery, pretzels, and fruit. And of course, if it weren't for this nutty spread, we wouldn't have the beloved PB and J sandwich. But while peanut butter has been a pantry staple for generations, you might notice a similar product gaining popularity in recent years: fake peanut butter.

The term "fake peanut butter" may confuse some. After all, peanut butter is peanut butter, right? Well, not exactly. Nowadays you can find imitation food products of all kinds, from meat substitutes to vegan cheese, and nut butter is no different. So if you're craving peanut butter without the peanuts, you're in luck; brands like Wow Butter have developed peanut butter substitutes to satisfy those tastebuds.

However, before you decide between real versus imitation peanut butter, there are some things you should know. First off, what exactly is imitation peanut butter, and how does it stack up against the real thing? We're here to answer these questions and break down the differences in taste, texture, and ingredients. Keep reading for all the details so you can choose which is right for you.