The Walmart Brand Snicker's Copycat That Just Isn't Worth It
Snickers is one of the most well-known chocolates out there and consequently the most popular candy bar in the U.S. too. Beloved for its chewy caramel and peanut center and sweet milk chocolate exterior, they are the perfect snack combination. It's so well-loved, that there are copycats out there that attempt to recreate the chocolate bar's flavors. One such imitator was produced by Walmart, under its brand Great Value.
This copycat is named rather literally, called a Peanut, Caramel & Nougat Bar. It's essentially the same as a traditional Snickers bar, made of a nougat center topped with caramel and pecan and all wrapped up in sweet milk chocolate. However, Daily Meal tasted this Walmart knockoff candy bar to give you the low-down on how it compares to a Snickers bar. And as tempted as you might be to give it a whirl, the truth is that the original is a much better pick.
Comparing the appearance of Great Value's candy bar to the original Snickers
The first thing you'll notice about the chocolate bar is that its packaging tries to mimic that of Snickers. It's got a similar red, white, and blue color scheme, although you'll notice that it uses the usual Great Value logo and font to package it. Once you unwrap the treat, it looks fairly indecipherable from the usual Snickers bar.
Despite first glance showing the chocolates to be the same, however, Great Value's bars are actually smaller. These snacks weigh 0.1 ounce less than your traditional Snickers bar. While that might not sound like much, it's still cheating you out of more chocolatey goodness. Its lower weight also means it's slightly shorter and fatter than a regular Snickers bar, although you might not catch that at first glance.
Once you slice the bar in half or just bite into it, you'll also notice that the ingredients inside look slightly different. You'll still spot the layers of peanuts, caramel, and nougat, but they have a darker coloring in the knockoff.
How the taste and nutrition of Great Value's knockoff stacks up against a Snickers
In terms of taste, Great Value's Snickers leave little to be desired. These chocolates don't come with as many peanuts, so you won't get the same saltiness or the same level of crunch. The chocolate on the outside and the nougat don't have the same rich taste as the original Snickers, either, although the overall flavor is similar.
Regarding nutrition, things differ slightly too. A regular Snickers bar contains 250 calories while the knockoffs have 10 calories more. However, they have one gram less of total fat in them, as well as contain 17 grams of sugar as opposed to the 28 grams in a regular Snickers bar. The sodium content is also quite different — your standard Snickers contains 125 milligrams whereas the Great Value version only has 40 milligrams. Those nutritional differences could also account for the flavor differences between the two sweets.
Overall, if you're looking for a Snickers bar replacement, this is one of the foods you might want to avoid buying at Walmart. While at first glance these might seem pretty similar, the Great Value option is lacking in flavor and crunch, meaning the original ends up being the better deal.