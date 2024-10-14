The Walmart Brand Snicker's Copycat That Just Isn't Worth It

The first thing you'll notice about the chocolate bar is that its packaging tries to mimic that of Snickers. It's got a similar red, white, and blue color scheme, although you'll notice that it uses the usual Great Value logo and font to package it. Once you unwrap the treat, it looks fairly indecipherable from the usual Snickers bar.

Despite first glance showing the chocolates to be the same, however, Great Value's bars are actually smaller. These snacks weigh 0.1 ounce less than your traditional Snickers bar. While that might not sound like much, it's still cheating you out of more chocolatey goodness. Its lower weight also means it's slightly shorter and fatter than a regular Snickers bar, although you might not catch that at first glance.

Once you slice the bar in half or just bite into it, you'll also notice that the ingredients inside look slightly different. You'll still spot the layers of peanuts, caramel, and nougat, but they have a darker coloring in the knockoff.