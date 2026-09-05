10 Publix Products Shoppers Buy Every Single Visit
Grocery shopping is a chore for most people in the United States. But for southeasterners, Publix is a destination. Specifically, a destination to a supermarket that has transcended its functional purpose to become a source of home-state pride, a place to raise a family, and even a spot likened to Disney World (which is saying something, since the actual Disney World is within a couple days' drive of much of the southeast U.S.). And so, the X that marks the spot on the map of all Floridians' hearts? Yup, it's Publix.
The first Publix opened in Winter Haven, Florida, in 1930. Founder George W. Jenkins sought to create an elevated shopping experience by turning an average market into a "food palace" through aesthetically pleasing interior design, diverse stock, and by prioritizing cleanliness and attentive customer service. Although this has historically come at a higher price tag, many customers say that, after their first trip to Publix, they recognized shopping here was worth a slightly higher grocery bill.
Today, Publix is among the largest national grocery chains, with around 1,500 locations across the southeastern U.S. With 2025 sales reported to be in the $62.7 billion range, Publix customers are showing no signs of slowing down as they peruse the aisles. Ask any loyal Publix shopper adding to these sales numbers, and they'll likely tell you they never leave their go-to Publix without picking up these must-have items first.
A Pub Sub, especially the chicken tender sub
In all corners of the Publix-loving internet, the grocery chain's beloved sandwiches seem to be one of the most common must-have items. And it's no wonder they're so ubiquitous and well-loved. Publix offers over 80 signature subs, known as Pub Subs, available to order off the menu and countless other varieties through made-to-order customization. From protein-packed subs full of beef and chicken to vegetarian-friendly options like tofu, there is something for everyone at the Publix sub counter.
Among the many, many Pub Sub options, the chicken tender sandwich is a clear fan favorite. In fact, the chicken tender sub is so popular that someone created a Facebook fan page in its honor. One Reddit user shared their go-to chicken tender sub modification, which included adding spicy gold mustard, provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, onion, garlic pickles, and black pepper. Another Redditor tried it and offered a glowing review, saying the sandwich "absolutely rocked my world." They added, "You are a gentleman and a scholar and I [thank] you for the impact you've had on my day, nay, my life."
The Italian Pub Sub has also received high remarks from Publix lovers, with one Tripadvisor reviewer claiming the Publix Italian sub runs circles around every chain sandwich shop's offerings and is an excellent value. It's no wonder, then, that one Facebook user called Publix a "must stop when I'm in Florida" just for the Pub Subs.
Key lime pie
Key lime pie – otherwise known as Florida's favorite dessert — is a tart, tangy treat that is thought to have originated in Key West, Florida, in the late 19th century. Over 100 years later, Publix customers agree that the Floridian supermarket chain has perfected the recipe. The Publix key lime pie features the traditional sweet-and-sour filling with whipped topping, a graham cracker crust, an outer ring of toasted almonds, and a white chocolate lime for decoration. According to the store's most loyal customers, it's a must-buy every time.
The fact that Floridians are so well-versed in key lime pie makes it even more impressive that the Publix version has such high marks. One Reddit user shared that their mother-in-law is a Key West resident and "can get a key lime pie from any specialty bakery and she still swears by the one Publix makes." Another long-time Floridian shared similar sentiments on Facebook, saying the Publix pie is "by far the best you can find anywhere, even in the Florida keys."
Publix offers freshly made key lime pies in its bakery section. The pie can be made-to-order with 24-hour notice and is available in a full-size, which serves eight to nine, or a mini version, which serves three. Of course, most diehard Publix customers wouldn't blame you for turning either pie into a single-serving version.
Fried chicken
Publix offers a wide variety of fried chicken items, including chicken tenders, popcorn chicken, and traditional fried chicken legs and thighs. Customers love Publix fried chicken for its crispy, flavorful breading, which employees say is the result of double dipping the chicken into the flour mixture while breading the meat and only using water as a binding agent, not eggs.
As for the flavor, many Publix customers have taken to the internet to hypothesize what makes the supermarket chain's fried chicken so tasty. Some shoppers taste more onion, while others have guessed celery salt as the key ingredient. Per Publix's website, both guesses are right. The supermarket's recipe calls for Greek seasoning, which is typically a blend of salt, garlic powder, basil, oregano, cinnamon, black pepper, parsley, rosemary, dill, marjoram, thyme, and nutmeg.
The end result is a flavorful, crispy fried chicken that keeps Publix customers coming back for more. "The fried chicken was perfectly extra crispy, juicy and seasoned well," one Facebook user wrote. "I've heard a lot of my friends talk about how good Publix's fried chicken is ... and yes, it's worth the price."
Seasonal ice cream flavors
Whether spring, summer, autumn, or winter, Publix shoppers come back to the store year-round for its rotating roster of seasonal ice cream flavors. These season-specific offerings feature unique flavor combinations that aren't typically offered by other name bands, like Hummingbird Cake, Chocolate Stout Pretzel Blitz, Cinnamon Streusel Praline, Passion Fruit Cheesecake, Rum Nut Bread Pudding, and Santa's White Christmas.
Of course, Publix's seasonal ice cream flavors are in addition to a wide variety of regular and other name-brand ice cream options shoppers can pick up with their weekly groceries. Some customers even develop lists of their favorite seasonal ice cream flavors and non-seasonal flavors so they know exactly what to pick up for year-round treats.
"Publix ice cream has a special spot in my heart," one Reddit user shared. A Facebook user said, "Always excited to try seasonal flavors of Publix's ice creams," while reviewing the Guava and Cheese Pastry Frozen Yogurt, which they called a "fan favorite for me."
Publix-brand deli mayonnaise
Most shoppers know that Publix prepared foods in the deli, like Pub Subs and freshly made coleslaw, have a superior flavor profile. The most loyal of Publix shoppers know that the reason these deli items taste so good is the proprietary deli mayonnaise the store uses in these subs and sides. The mayo used behind the deli counter is different from the Publix Real Mayonnaise available on the shelf, and many customers agree that the deli mayo really cuts the mustard, so to speak.
While the Publix Real Mayo and deli mayo share similar ingredients, like soybean oil, egg yolks, and vinegar, the deli mayo contains ingredients like corn syrup, spices, onion powder, and garlic powder. The store-made mayo is not shelf-stable, but you can take home a container of the refrigerated condiment by asking at the Publix deli counter.
A Publix employee offered their insights into this flavorful mayo on Reddit, calling it "the secret sauce to our subs" and adding that it "makes any recipes ... next level." One Facebook user expressed their delight when they learned you could take the Publix deli mayo home, saying, "I call it crack mayo because it's so addictive."
Publix-brand sodas
Most large grocery chains offer a generic version of popular soda flavors like cola, lemon-lime, ginger ale, root beer, Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper, and more. Publix is no exception, offering an off-brand soda line that shoppers say is affordable and comparable to the name-brand varieties. As one shopper on Facebook put it, "The Publix brand soda is better than it has any right to be."
Some shoppers have found they prefer the Publix version of sodas that they don't typically enjoy otherwise. One Reddit user said they enjoy the Publix version of Coke and Pepsi more than the name-brand versions because they're "just as good" and "dirt cheap compared to the branded stuff."
It's not just the price tag that's managed to convince Publix shoppers, either. The What Tastes Better? channel on YouTube did a blind taste test of Publix-brand cola versus name-brand Coca-Cola. As a name-brand version, the reviewers expected the Coca-Cola to taste better. However, across three participants, two guessed that the Publix cola was the name-brand one. The one participant who correctly identified Coca-Cola as the name-brand cola said they still preferred Publix's brand.
Pizza dough balls
Publix has a wide assortment of name-brand and generic frozen pizzas and hot and fresh pizza from the deli, available by the slice or the pie. However, the supermarket chain also offers pre-made pizza dough from the deli for customers to make their own pizzas at home. Publix carries frozen pizza dough that's flattened into a round disc as well as fresh dough balls made in-store daily. Even the fresh dough balls freeze easily, making this a cost-effective and convenient option for Publix lovers.
There's a good chance you're making mistakes with your homemade pizza when it comes to the dough, since crafting it from scratch is a finicky endeavor. Unless you're comfortable with yeasty dough, the trouble might not be worth the reward. Pre-made pizza dough allows complete customization at home, which makes it perfect for households with different tastes in 'za. According to some Publix customers, one pre-made dough ball yields around two 10-inch — or personal-sized — pizzas.
Not sure what to make for dinner? As one Facebook user said, "When in doubt make your own. Publix sells a pizza dough ball that is surprisingly satisfying. Super thin NY style is the way I do it."
Buffalo chicken dip
Of all the fresh dips and sides made in the Publix deli, loyal customers attest to the buffalo chicken dip being the best you can buy. The Publix deli buffalo chicken dip contains cooked chicken breast, Neufchâtel cheese, buffalo sauce, and sour cream. A 16-ounce container holds around 16 50-calorie servings for roughly $8.
Publix buffalo chicken dip fans say that the grocery store version is better (and cheaper) than most restaurant options. Most agree that if you like buffalo chicken dip at all, you ought to try the Publix version. Other buffalo chicken dip lovers praised the Publix brand for its shredded chicken that was almost reminiscent of pork roast and for the buffalo sauce's mild flavor.
This Publix dip can be enjoyed hot or cold with crispy chips or crackers. Other fan-favorite recipes include slathering it on sandwich bread and adding turkey and cheese for a grilled cheese that kids and adults alike love. Some Publix shoppers even add the dip to noodles for a creamy and a little spicy chicken-based pasta dish.
Cake slices (or an entire cake)
For Publix shoppers with a sweet tooth, one of the most universally recommended products to pick up from the grocery store chain are the cakes, available whole or by the slice. Publix offers standard cake flavors like vanilla and chocolate as well as decadent hazelnut, red velvet, and fruit-based flavors that keep Publix fans coming back to the bakery. Readily available cake slices vary by Publix location, but virtually any cake can be made to order with advance notice.
Casual cake lovers and professional foodies alike sing the praises of Publix cakes. "Publix has the best cakes in town IMO," one reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor. "They are all incredibly moist and yummy. That is the only bakery we buy our birthday cakes for work and family ... I don't think you can go wrong with any of their cakes."
Some Publix fans are so in love with the supermarket chain's cakes that they're willing to go to great lengths to have one on special occasions, like a wistful Publix shopper living in southern California we found who wanted to try to ship out a Publix cake for their 21st birthday. One Reddit user summarized the hype around Publix cakes in a way that was short, sweet, and to the point: "[P]eople don't ask what flavor the cake is, they ask is it a [P]ublix cake. [T]hat is all you need to know."
Freshly sliced bread
The Publix bakery makes a wide assortment of breads in-store daily, including from-scratch French bread, sourdough, Italian bread, hoagie rolls, dinner rolls, baguettes, egg bread, deli-style sub rolls, Tuscan boule loafs, and ciabatta rolls — just to name a few. Publix bakers can slice loaves to any thickness by request, and custom bread orders are available with advance notice, too. Publix shoppers praise the bakery bread for its fresh flavor and versatility.
Some loyal Publix customers swear by the brioche hamburger buns, especially when they can catch them on sale. When that happens, customers will buy several packages and freeze them for later. Publix Mountain Loaf, available in white or wheat, is a popular weekly purchase for toast, sandwiches, and more. Publix bakeries have bread varieties that are approved by nutrition professionals, too, like the 100% whole wheat five-grain loaf.
Publix also offers a proprietary bread variety called Tutto bread, which is made from durum wheat semolina flour, which is a grain traditionally used for pasta that gives the bread a nutty, roasted flavor. The Tutto bread can be somewhat divisive, with Publix fans having strong feelings one way or another about it. But as one Tutto-lover wrote on Reddit, "The Tutto onion and Asiago has me in a death grip."