10 Publix Products Shoppers Buy Every Single Visit

Grocery shopping is a chore for most people in the United States. But for southeasterners, Publix is a destination. Specifically, a destination to a supermarket that has transcended its functional purpose to become a source of home-state pride, a place to raise a family, and even a spot likened to Disney World (which is saying something, since the actual Disney World is within a couple days' drive of much of the southeast U.S.). And so, the X that marks the spot on the map of all Floridians' hearts? Yup, it's Publix.

The first Publix opened in Winter Haven, Florida, in 1930. Founder George W. Jenkins sought to create an elevated shopping experience by turning an average market into a "food palace" through aesthetically pleasing interior design, diverse stock, and by prioritizing cleanliness and attentive customer service. Although this has historically come at a higher price tag, many customers say that, after their first trip to Publix, they recognized shopping here was worth a slightly higher grocery bill.

Today, Publix is among the largest national grocery chains, with around 1,500 locations across the southeastern U.S. With 2025 sales reported to be in the $62.7 billion range, Publix customers are showing no signs of slowing down as they peruse the aisles. Ask any loyal Publix shopper adding to these sales numbers, and they'll likely tell you they never leave their go-to Publix without picking up these must-have items first.