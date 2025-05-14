The Grocery Chain Beloved For Its Famous Sub Sandwiches
Publix isn't the flashiest grocery store on the block — its stores are tidy, the design is straightforward, and everything feels intentionally simple. But step up to the deli counter, and you'll understand why it has a cult following across the Southeastern U.S. Customers aren't just stopping by for sliced turkey — they're lining up for what many consider one of the best grocery store deli counters in the country.
The star, of course, is the Pub Sub. These made-to-order sandwiches have developed a near-mythical reputation among locals and newcomers alike. On TikTok, where videos under the #pubsub tag have racked up millions of views, people wait over an hour for a chicken tender sub and still call it worth it. Another video shows a couple who claim to have flown across the country just to get their hands on one. Locals know them to be the perfect fuel for bike rides, beach days, and hikes — generous, customizable, and far better than you'd expect from a grocery chain.
A lot of the appeal comes down to flexibility. You can mix and match deli meats, cheeses, and toppings to suit your mood — from the classic Italian combo to more niche picks like Cajun turkey with onion cheese. Even when they're not at their best, Pub Subs hold their own against what you'd get from most sandwich chains.
How fans order their Publix subs
Part of the Pub Sub experience is learning how to game the system — in a good way. With all the meats, cheeses, sauces, and toppings available, there's no reason to settle for something boring. Online ordering makes it easier to see the full spread of options, including some that the in-store deli workers may not mention, unless asked. Once you've built the perfect sandwich, you can even save it as a preset for next time — a move veteran customers swear by.
And then there's the bread — a choice that makes more of a difference than you'd think. White sub roll, Italian five-grain, whole wheat, and even spinach wraps are all on the table — and for some fans, White Mountain Bread can make Publix sub sandwiches even tastier. It's crusty, chewy, and beloved enough to warrant a whole conversation of its own. You can also skip the bread entirely and turn any Pub Sub into a salad, using either a lettuce or spinach base.
As for the fillings, it's all about personal preference. Some go for the chicken tenders tossed in chipotle sauce rather than buffalo. Others swear by Cajun turkey or load up on toppings like crispy tortilla strips and sub dressing. You might not get much guidance from behind the counter, but that's part of the fun — finding the mix that hits just right. And if it's your first ever trip to Publix — try a Pub Sub. You won't regret it.