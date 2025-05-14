The Grocery Chain Beloved For Its Famous Sub Sandwiches

Publix isn't the flashiest grocery store on the block — its stores are tidy, the design is straightforward, and everything feels intentionally simple. But step up to the deli counter, and you'll understand why it has a cult following across the Southeastern U.S. Customers aren't just stopping by for sliced turkey — they're lining up for what many consider one of the best grocery store deli counters in the country.

The star, of course, is the Pub Sub. These made-to-order sandwiches have developed a near-mythical reputation among locals and newcomers alike. On TikTok, where videos under the #pubsub tag have racked up millions of views, people wait over an hour for a chicken tender sub and still call it worth it. Another video shows a couple who claim to have flown across the country just to get their hands on one. Locals know them to be the perfect fuel for bike rides, beach days, and hikes — generous, customizable, and far better than you'd expect from a grocery chain.

A lot of the appeal comes down to flexibility. You can mix and match deli meats, cheeses, and toppings to suit your mood — from the classic Italian combo to more niche picks like Cajun turkey with onion cheese. Even when they're not at their best, Pub Subs hold their own against what you'd get from most sandwich chains.