8 Publix Deli Prepared Foods To Buy That Aren't Sub Sandwiches

Publix is the darling grocery chain of the Southeastern states. Founded in Florida in 1930, the chain has expanded to over 1,400 locations and has won several "Best Workplace" awards; this is just one fact you may not have known about the company, of which the employees are stakeholders. And if you know Publix, you probably know that fans swear by the store's amazing, freshly made sub sandwiches. Well, we're here to tell you that there is so much more to check out in the chain's prepared foods section, including eight of what we believe are among the best foods in the industry.

These choices are ideal for picking up for lunch, dinner, or even parties when you're looking for convenience and excellent flavor. Unless you want large quantities, these foods should generally be readily available at Publix locations, although you should always inquire ahead of time to ensure that your local market carries them. Be aware, also, that there are certain times of the day when these items might be in high demand; for example, if you're scoping for fried chicken around the dinner hour, your store may be sold out. Of course, to avoid such disappointments, consider the best times of the week to shop at Publix.