8 Publix Deli Prepared Foods To Buy That Aren't Sub Sandwiches
Publix is the darling grocery chain of the Southeastern states. Founded in Florida in 1930, the chain has expanded to over 1,400 locations and has won several "Best Workplace" awards; this is just one fact you may not have known about the company, of which the employees are stakeholders. And if you know Publix, you probably know that fans swear by the store's amazing, freshly made sub sandwiches. Well, we're here to tell you that there is so much more to check out in the chain's prepared foods section, including eight of what we believe are among the best foods in the industry.
These choices are ideal for picking up for lunch, dinner, or even parties when you're looking for convenience and excellent flavor. Unless you want large quantities, these foods should generally be readily available at Publix locations, although you should always inquire ahead of time to ensure that your local market carries them. Be aware, also, that there are certain times of the day when these items might be in high demand; for example, if you're scoping for fried chicken around the dinner hour, your store may be sold out. Of course, to avoid such disappointments, consider the best times of the week to shop at Publix.
Fried Chicken
First of all, the aroma of this chicken is enough to draw you in. And we're happy to say that the flavor definitely matches the smell in that this is some of the best fried chicken money can buy from a grocery store. Freshly made in each store's deli, the skin and breading are crispy, and the chicken is exceptionally juicy. Enjoy it hot, room temperature, or even cold, and make it a meal by pairing it with some of the many hot side dishes from Publix, like mac and cheese or mashed potatoes.
Sushi
Who would have thought that the best grocery store sushi would come from a Southern-based chain? You'll find an impressive assortment of sushi rolls, hand rolls, platters, dumplings, and accompaniments at any given Publix. The items are made fresh every day, not by Publix employees, but by Zenshi sushi chefs who are contracted for the supermarket. For a great deal, stop by on a Wednesday when select sushi rolls are just $5 a pop.
Wraps
Wraps are one of the best choices you can make for on-the-go dining. They're portable, you can eat them with one hand if you need to, and, at Publix, you can have one custom made. Of course, if you're in a real time crunch, you can also find an assortment of packaged, ready-made ones in the deli section. To make your own, just visit the sub sandwich counter, where you can take any sub flavor and have it made into a wrap. Choose from fried chicken tenders, deli meat, and even vegetarian wraps.
Soups
It might be tough to imagine diving into a hot cup of soup in the middle of summer, but when the craving for something warm and comforting hits you, any one of Publix deli-made soups is sure to hit the spot. Stores have a rotating selection of delicious options that include classics like New England Clam Chowder, Tomato Bisque, and Chicken Tortilla, to exciting flavors like Turkey Sausage, Kale, and Sweet Potato, several seafood bisques, and Corn Chowder. Stores may have different flavors depending on location.
Sub-Style Salads
You know that Publix will turn any of its sub sandwiches into a wrap, but for those watching their carbs or just wanting to incorporate more veggies into their diets, you'll be glad to know that the nice folks behind the sandwich counter will also transform any flavor sub into a salad, complete with your choice of dressing. For example, a Publix chicken tender salad comes with fried chicken tenders, American cheese, tomato, onions, banana peppers, olives, green peppers, and cucumbers on a bed of crunchy lettuce. That said, you can customize the ingredients.
Chicken Wings
It comes as no surprise that the same team that makes top-notch fried chicken also excels at their wing game. Packs of 20 wings are sold hot and fresh at Publix deli sections, but you can also purchase many more for parties, so long as you order ahead of time. You can get your wings either breaded or not, spicy or mild, and with sauces or without. Even better, you can grab a pack of wings and ask the deli staff to toss them in a sauce of your choice.
Meats and Cheeses
For anyone who considers a meat and cheese board to be a legitimate meal, this one's for you. Publix has an amazing selection of domestic and international deli meats and cheeses. You can build an epic spread from the store's choices alone. In addition, there are plenty of crackers, breads, condiments, and spreads in the deli area to complete your charcuterie selection. One fun way to plan your meal is to choose a country and use meats and cheeses from that place alone.
Dips
Dips are typically pretty easy to make at home, but if you don't have the time or just don't want to be bothered, Publix has some excellent dips that are made right in the store's deli. You can heat up the Buffalo Chicken, Spinach Artichoke, and Chicken Bacon Ranch dips and serve them with crackers, tortilla chips, toasted bread, or veggies. There is also guacamole and salsa available.