This Grocery Store Bakery Makes Its French Bread From Scratch

Publix isn't available in many states, but for those lucky to have one nearby, it's an enormously popular grocery chain. Customers are especially partial to the in-store bakery, whose cakes and sweet treats are historically crowd pleasers. But don't let that cast a shadow on Publix's in-house bread offerings, including the French Bread that's freshly baked every day.

According to Publix's website, each store's French Bread is baked from scratch every morning, directly in the store. It's significantly fresher than any packaged and more processed breads available from larger companies. But that may not necessarily translate into popularity with customers.

On Reddit, one Publix shopper who bought a loaf early in the morning complained that "the interior was dry and crumbly instead of soft and stretchy. It also tasted pretty poor and was hard as a rock by [the following] morning." Another unsatisfied customer concurred, lamenting on Reddit that "across the board their bread is not nearly as good as it used to be."