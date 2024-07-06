The Origin Story Of Florida's Favorite Dessert

It's impossible to enjoy a slice of Key lime pie without imagining afternoons in the Florida sunshine, sandy beaches, and palm trees waving above the wide, blue waters. Key lime pie has undeniable Florida vibes, and it's not surprising that it was named the official state pie. Here's a fun fact, though: It wasn't always the uncontested favorite, and for years, Florida loved the sour orange pie. It's safe to say that today, Key lime reigns supreme, with any doubts vanquished by the fact that Florida celebrated their bicentennial with a 13-foot-wide Key lime pie.

A classic Key lime pie recipe is pretty straightforward, calling for eggs, condensed milk, and limes to be whipped into a graham cracker crust. Still, someone had to put those things together to create this delectable dessert for the first time, and it turns out that not only is there some debate about who invented the Key lime pie, but there are questions about whether or not it even came from Florida in the first place. (Gasp!)

And yes, it's just as controversial as one might expect, especially considering some food historians have claimed that Key lime pie actually comes from New York City. And Key limes? It turns out that they're not native to Florida either, so let's take a closer look at this lovely yet disputed southern delight.