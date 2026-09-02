5 Benefits (And 5 Disadvantages) Of Using An Air Fryer

Air fryers are a godsend because they can make crispy food without all the added grease from deep frying. That explains why so many people rely on them — they're found in 60% of homes in America, according to Research and Markets, with roughly a third of Americans using one every week.

While it's evident that this small yet powerful appliance has a decent fan base, some folks still hesitate to buy one, usually because they don't know if it's worth it. If you're one of them and have been confused about whether you should get one or not, you've landed at the right place. We're here to clear the air and tell you all the benefits of an air fryer (which don't end at making healthier food, by the way).

That said, just like every other kitchen appliance, this one also has certain disadvantages that are worth knowing. We've covered those in this article too, so that you can weigh everything before buying one. In case you already have an air fryer, it's still worth keeping both its pros and cons in mind, so you can use it more efficiently and help it last longer.