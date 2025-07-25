10 Foods That Should Never Go In Your Air Fryer

If you're anything like us, you use your air fryer for pretty much everything — we're pretty sure that most people do. These handy countertop appliances have become the world's go-to method for preparing virtually all of their food in a way that saves money, speeds up the cooking process, and allows you to use less oil. The popularity of the air fryer has led to countless recipes giving an "air fried" spin on the classics, and whether you're making an omelet or a batch of falafel, you can be sure that your model can do the trick.

However, somewhere down the line, we started thinking that we can put absolutely anything in the air fryer — and the truth is that we just can't. While air fryers are good for most types of food, the bottom line is that these appliances are essentially mini ovens, and anything that needs cooking via another method likely won't fare well. Plus, the sheer speed and wind force that air fryers generate create issues with foods that rely on a gentler cooking process. We're sorry to disappoint you, folks, but this all means that foods like rice, broccoli, and even kale just don't fare well in your air fryer — and there are some other, slightly more surprising items that you should avoid shoving in there too.